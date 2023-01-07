Governor Ron DeSantis Calls on Florida National Guard to Assist with Immigration Crisis in The Sunshine State

In the same week as immigrants are rescued by a cruise ship

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

On January 6, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis called upon the National Guard to assist with a crisis that's growing in magnitude in South Florida. The number of immigrants seeking a better life in the United States, and risking life and limb as they make the treacherous crossing to reach Florida via the ocean, has reached crisis levels.

According to recent reports, almost 500 Cubans and 130 Haitians have arrived by boat since Christmas 2022.

The move by DeSantis is likely to be as much about being seen to take decisive action to address the crisis, as it is a humanitarian measure. In 2022, the Governor drew criticism from some quarters after he used Floridian taxpayers' money to fund flights that moved immigrants who had crossed the southern border in Texas, to transport two plane-loads of desperate people to Martha's Vineyard.

DeSantis criticized for exploiting humans in desperate situations

Some Democrats criticized DeSantis at the time, claiming that the immigration crisis was more useful to DeSantis than actually finding a solution to the problem.

Meanwhile, many other Republican Governors including Greg Abbott of Texas have taken similar action, with bus-loads of immigrants regularly being transported to so-called 'sanctuary states' including Washington DC and Delaware.

Immigrants being rescued by cruise ships

Meanwhile, as National Guard troops are being deployed within Florida to help handle the rising numbers of desperate immigrants who make it safely on to shore, there are many who don't even make it that far.

This week, a Carnival Cruise liner had to intervene to rescue a number of immigrants from the Gulf of Mexico after the makeshift boat they were using to make the crossing to the United States, began to sink. Fortunately quick thinking crew members aboard the cruise ship were able to take action to save those people from possible death by drowning.

A long-term solution is needed

The problem of unrestricted immigration into the United States is not a new problem, but it has certainly become a huge matter of partisanship. Republicans - including Governor DeSantis - seem resolute to place the blame at the feet of President Biden and his administration. Many Democrats will also reasonably wonder whether the Federal Government is doing enough to tackle the issue.

In 2022, Governor DeSantis highlighted forthcoming legislation that would be used to reroute immigrants away from Florida and towards sanctuary states, so that the problem is dealt with at a national level, not just by the southern states that are targeted by immigrants. Whether that legislation will do much to address the flow of immigrants seems unlikely however, as desperate families are driven from countries like Cuba and Haiti, seeking a better quality of life for themselves and their relatives.

Until these issues are resolved in those countries, it seems unlikely that immigrants will cease trying to get into the United States, regardless of how much effort is put into deterring them from trying. It's a complex problem that seems unlikely to be resolved by deploying troops or building walls alone.

Do you think that enough is being done by the U.S. Government to tackle immigration? Is Governor DeSantis right to react with National Guard Troops, or do you think that more should be done to help immigrants arriving in Florida? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

