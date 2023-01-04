“Florida Is Where Woke Goes To Die” Says Governor Ron DeSantis as He Is Sworn In for Second Term

Toby Hazlewood

Governor promises tax cuts and war on 'woke' ideology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgYf8_0k2DiOCV00
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis

On January 3, the inauguration ceremony was held for Governor Ron DeSantis as he was sworn in for his second term as the Governor of Florida. In a 16-minute speech at the event, DeSantis gave a preview of his priorities for coming years.

Amongst the topics covered, DeSantis was clear that he intends on cutting taxes in a bid to help Florida's families. He also signaled that he intends to crack down on the influence and spreading of so-called 'woke ideology' in the Sunshine State, once again declaring that "Florida is where woke goes to die".

While it's not yet clear what a 'war on woke' actually entails, there were signs that he views one battleground as the state's school classrooms, and that there could be further legislation introduced that builds upon the 'Stop WOKE' act that became law in 2022.

Protecting innocence

As well as preventing indoctrination, Governor DeSantis gave early indications that he will double-down on the previously-enacted 'Parental Rights in Education' bill - known to its critics as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill. While the bill has been challenged legally since its implementation, DeSantis was clear in his inauguration speech that he stands behind its intent:

“Florida must always be a great place to raise a family — we will enact more family-friendly policies to make it easier to raise children and we will defend our children against those who seek to rob them of their innocence,”

Whether further laws will be applied that affect what can be taught or discussed in classrooms during the 2023 legislative season, remains to be seen.

Financial help for Floridians

While many Floridians may be moved by Governor DeSantis and his fixation on eradicating woke ideology, many more are likely to be more concerned about how to deal with the cost-of-living crisis that continues to challenge household budgets across the state (and throughout the wider U.S.).

There were promising signs in his inauguration speech that DeSantis is intent on helping Floridians further this year, building on the estimated $1.1 billion that was returned to state taxpayers through tax breaks and sales tax holidays in 2022.

Commenting on the financial challenges being faced by Floridians currently, DeSantis had this to say:

“Florida has accumulated a record budget surplus, and we need to enact a record amount of tax relief, particularly for Florida families who are grappling with inflation.”

Quite how this financial help will be distributed and how much help will be given to Florida families remains to be seen. It does at least show that DeSantis appears sensitive to the challenges being faced by average citizens in his state.

The final takeaway from the inauguration ceremony, at which the governor was accompanied by the First Lady Casey DeSantis, was that it could forebear a presidential campaign by DeSantis in the 2024 election.

He is clearly focused on building his profile and popularity both in Florida and in the wider United States. With that in mind, it seems ever more likely that a run for the White House could be announced in the coming year.

Are you heartened by the priorities that Governor DeSantis announced during his inauguration speech? Do you think that he is focused more on building popularity and status in the Republican party? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

# Florida# Governor Ron DeSantis# Woke Ideology# Cost of Living Crisis# Republican Party

