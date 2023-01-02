Marjorie Taylor-Greene Welcomes Constitutional Carry to Georgia – No Permit Required To Carry Guns in Georgia

2023 "already starting off a good one" says MTG

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Photo by Twitter of @JonFlan

On January 1, as the world woke up to the beginning of a new year, Georgia's most controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene was apparently joyful at the new 'constitutional carry' gun laws that have taken effect in the Peach State.

It's now legal for gun owners to carry their firearms without a concealed-carry permit (or any registration at all) thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brian Kemp last year.

Taylor-Greene was keen to share her glee at the new-found freedom via her personal Twitter account, which was recently reinstated by Elon Musk in his drive to ally full, unrestricted freedom of speech on Twitter:

Taylor-Greene - a gun-rights advocate

MTG - a long-time advocate of the right to bear arms - has often used Twitter to share her views on guns and gun-related matters. These views have often combined the topic of gun-control and the more controversial aspects of the legal situation around guns and those who use them.

In November of this year, she tackled the brutal attack of Paul Pelosi - husband of then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - and stated that in her view the attack wouldn't have happened had Californians been given the right to freely own and use guns.

She has also frequently shared her support for shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, who was found not-guilty after shooting a number of protestors in Wisconsin after roaming around amongst them armed with an AR-15. Most recently, in late December she went as far as to appeal for financial help on behalf of Rittenhouse, sharing a link to his fundraising website.

After Rittenhouse was found not-guilty she also introduced a bill to award him the Congressional Gold Medal - thankfully common sense prevailed and the bill was never progressed.

A believer in abolition of gun control

Perhaps her most shocking recent admission regarding guns and their use, came when MTG recently spoke at a gala dinner for the New York Young Republican Club. During her address to the audience, she discussed the topic of the January 6 insurrection, stating:

"...if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed.”

While somewhat direct and perhaps, tactless, her comments are typical for the Georgia Republican who clearly says exactly what's on her mind, unfiltered. This could be the trait that was responsible for her personal Twitter account being banned from the platform in the first place.

Her campaign adverts often include scenes with MTG portrayed using guns, including one where she used a firearm to destroy a car that was labeled 'Socialism'.

Such videos give real insight into how she views America today, and perhaps this is the clearest explanation of why she's such an advocate for constitutional carry laws that are now in effect in Georgia.

Whether there will be positive or adverse effects on levels of crime (and gun-related deaths) in Georgia from the constitutional carry laws remains to be seen. What seems certain is that Georgians will likely see MTG with a firearm by her side more often, at least when she's at home in the Peach State.

Do you believe that constitutional carry laws as now exist in Georgia are a good thing for gun owners? Are you in favor of them or do you believe there could be dangerous side-effects? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.