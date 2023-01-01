The First Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot of 2023 Could Be $785 Million – A Good Way To Start the New Year

Toby Hazlewood

A ticket bought in Florida won a share of the last jackpot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0BZn_0k0DRsCS00
Woman with moneyPhoto byShutterstock

On December 30, the last U.S. wide Mega Millions lottery draw of the year was held - and nobody won the jackpot prize. This means that the first draw of 2023 will offer a jackpot prize that's estimated to reach $785 million, and omens are good for ticket holders in Florida.

A ticket bought in the Sunshine State won a half-share of the last jackpot prize claimed in October 2022 - that ticket claimed its holder a cool $247 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has only ever exceeded $700 million on three previous occasions, and each time it grew to over $1 billion. In July of 2022 the jackpot reached a record $1.337 billion before it was won. On that occasion nobody from Florida won the jackpot, but five ticket-holders from Florida became millionaires through winning smaller prizes.

2022 was a lucky year for Florida lottery players

If a Floridian were to win the first Mega Millions jackpot of 2023 it would be a continuation of the good fortune that occurred in 2022. Last year saw multiple lottery players winning large prizes.

In May, a man from Miami won a $1.95 million prize in the Florida State Lottery.

In June, a man from Hillsborough County won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket.

And in March 2022, a Lakeland man won a $5 million jackpot prize in a scratch-off game too.

There have been multiple other big lottery winners in the Sunshine State in 2022, but none matched the record prize win for a lottery player in Florida - a couple who scooped a $1.5 billion prize in the State Lottery.

Would you go public if you won?

The biggest dilemma that many lottery winners face, is whether they would go public about their good fortune if they were to win a large prize - fortunately Florida is one state that gives lottery winners the choice.

In February of 2022, Florida's State legislature passed a new bill (HB159) that gives winners the opportunity to opt out of publicity if they want to, so that their identity can be protected and they can avoid unwanted attention.

Would it change your life?

Lottery jackpot wins are often referred to as life-changing, but often the biggest jackpot winners quickly lose their new-found wealth or find themselves worse-off within months or years. There are many stories of lottery winners who quickly ended up back where they'd started or even further behind, by spending all their money or by falling for scams.

In fact, a study from MIT found that Lottery winners are more likely to declare bankruptcy within three to five years than the average American.

If there's a lesson then, it seems to be that to win the lottery could be a life-changing thing, winners should be careful about how they manage their money and should be on the lookout for schemes and scams that might rob them of their new-found wealth.

If you're playing the Mega Millions draw, good luck in the January 3 draw!

Do you play the lottery regularly? What would you do with the money if you were lucky enough to start 2023 with a big win? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Lottery# Mega Millions# Gambling# Money

Comments / 0

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
36118 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

“Florida Is Where Woke Goes To Die” Says Governor Ron DeSantis as He Is Sworn In for Second Term

Governor promises tax cuts and war on 'woke' ideology. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On January 3, the inauguration ceremony was held for Governor Ron DeSantis as he was sworn in for his second term as the Governor of Florida. In a 16-minute speech at the event, DeSantis gave a preview of his priorities for coming years.

Read full story
175 comments
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Welcomes Constitutional Carry to Georgia – No Permit Required To Carry Guns in Georgia

On January 1, as the world woke up to the beginning of a new year, Georgia's most controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene was apparently joyful at the new 'constitutional carry' gun laws that have taken effect in the Peach State.

Read full story
505 comments
Georgia State

Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits

On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.

Read full story
431 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Her Twitter Followers To Donate to Money To Support Kyle Rittenhouse

Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Kyle RittenhousePhoto byTwitter of RepMTG. On December 29, Georgia's most divisive and controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - took to Twitter, and used her official congressional account to ask her followers to donate financial support to Kyle Rittenhouse.

Read full story
2644 comments
Florida State

From January 1, Floridians Will Save 50% on Toll Charges Says Governor Ron DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis reminded his followers on Twitter that from January 1 2023, toll charges will be reduced by 50% in the Sunshine State.

Read full story
8 comments
Georgia State

From January 1, Concealed Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in Georgia Without a Permit – Constitutional Carry Becomes Law

Some restrictions will still apply to gun owners though. On Sunday January 1, so-called constitutional carry laws come fully into effect in Georgia. These will mean that concealed carry of handguns becomes legal in the Peach State.

Read full story
611 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Slams Former-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard for Showing Zero Grace to Republican George Santos

Gabbard wasn't gracious about his admission of lying?. On December 28, Georgia's most vocal and controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to slam politician Tulsi Gabbard.

Read full story
263 comments
Gainesville, FL

Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’

Dog in Santa HatPhoto byDuffy Brook on UnsplashonUnsplash. In the midst of the season of good will, one of North Florida's animal rescue centers is trying to find homes for 12 of its longest-standing canine residents, it was reported on December 28.

Read full story
35 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Population Is Now the Fastest-Growing in the U.S. According to New Data – What Are the Effects for Floridians?

Woman moving housePhoto byZachary Kadolph on UnsplashonUnsplash. On December 22, the U.S. Census Bureau released its latest analysis of population data and it has revealed what many Floridians knew already - that more Americans than ever before are moving to live in the Sunshine State.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis Would Be "Working At A Dairy Queen" Without Trump's Help According to GOP Campaigner Roger Stone

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 21, a video emerged of an interview with Roger Stone, renowned Republican campaigner and ally to the one-term former president Donald Trump. In the interview, Stone seemed to be going all out to warn Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis against considering a run for the White House against Trump.

Read full story
243 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 28 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Child Abuse Survivors’ Bill

On December 21, just days before Christmas, Georgia's most controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene continued her pattern of voting against House Bills that seem to have no downside when she joined 27 other Republicans voting against S.4926 - the 'Respect for Child Survivors Act'.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Tries To Skip Capitol Security While Heading to Ukraine President’s Address to Congress

Matt GaetzPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 21, it was reported that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, together with Lauren Boebert of Colorado were apprehended by Capitol Police Officers as they apparently attempted to bypass security checkpoints while heading to hear President Zelensky of Ukraine address Congress.

Read full story
301 comments
Florida State

As Gov. DeSantis Prepares To Approve Constitutional Carry in Florida, Gov. Newsom Reminds GOP That Guns Are #1 Killer

Guns overtake cancer and cars as #1 killer of kids. On December 16, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave his most recent commitment to approving the constitutional carry of handguns in the Sunshine State, declaring his readiness to approve the legislation.

Read full story
1701 comments
Georgia State

Defeated Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams Has Been Left With $1 Million Debt After Failed Gubernatorial Campaign

On December 19, it emerged that the campaign fund of Democratic challenger in Georgia's recent gubernatorial election - Stacey Abrams - has been left with a deficit of $1 million following her failed campaign to unseat Governor Brian Kemp.

Read full story
520 comments
Florida State

Florida Grants More Licenses To The Medical Marijuana Industry After DeSantis Says Firms Aren't Paying Enough To Trade

On December 19, Florida's Department of Health began the process that will see 22 new licenses issued to companies wishing to join the state's growing medical marijuana industry. The news follows in a year when the number of registered users of medical marijuana in the state has reached almost 750,000.Industry analysts have predicted that Florida's medical marijuana business could continue to grow, reaching $1.5 billion by the end of 2022.

Read full story
111 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Announces that 600 Police Officers Have Joined Florida's Force, Attracted by $5,000 Signing Bonuses

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On December 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced that to-date over 600 new police officers have been recruited into the state, drawn by the $5,000 signing-bonuses that he approved in the state's legislative season.

Read full story
199 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Slams Fellow MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert – She “Refuses To Endorse President Trump”

On December 19, Georgia's most-divisive Republican politician - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - took to Twitter to unleash an unrelenting attack on her former-friend and fellow-MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert of Colorado, for the many ways in which Boebert has let herself down (in MTG's eyes).

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

Republicans at Turning Point USA Are Drawn to Florida’s Ron DeSantis, As Tucker Carlson Says “I’m Not Endorsing Anybody”

The tide continues to shift in DeSantis' favor. On December 17, speaking at the Turning Point USA gathering of conservative Republicans, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson stated that he won't be endorsing anybody for the presidential campaign in 2024. It's yet another suggestion from a senior figure in the conservative media that the one-term former president Donald Trump is falling out of favor.

Read full story
1017 comments
Georgia State

Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Attacks Georgia Walmart Stores for Displaying Sex Toys Next to Kids Toothbrushes

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 17, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to issue her latest attack against what she has previously termed 'grooming' by the 'woke left'. She posted a thread of comments together with images as evidence that a Georgia Walmart store was displaying a range of sex toys next to kids toothbrushes in one of their stores.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy