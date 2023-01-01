The First Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot of 2023 Could Be $785 Million – A Good Way To Start the New Year

A ticket bought in Florida won a share of the last jackpot

Woman with money Photo by Shutterstock

On December 30, the last U.S. wide Mega Millions lottery draw of the year was held - and nobody won the jackpot prize. This means that the first draw of 2023 will offer a jackpot prize that's estimated to reach $785 million, and omens are good for ticket holders in Florida.

A ticket bought in the Sunshine State won a half-share of the last jackpot prize claimed in October 2022 - that ticket claimed its holder a cool $247 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has only ever exceeded $700 million on three previous occasions, and each time it grew to over $1 billion. In July of 2022 the jackpot reached a record $1.337 billion before it was won. On that occasion nobody from Florida won the jackpot, but five ticket-holders from Florida became millionaires through winning smaller prizes.

2022 was a lucky year for Florida lottery players

If a Floridian were to win the first Mega Millions jackpot of 2023 it would be a continuation of the good fortune that occurred in 2022. Last year saw multiple lottery players winning large prizes.

In May, a man from Miami won a $1.95 million prize in the Florida State Lottery.

In June, a man from Hillsborough County won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket.

And in March 2022, a Lakeland man won a $5 million jackpot prize in a scratch-off game too.

There have been multiple other big lottery winners in the Sunshine State in 2022, but none matched the record prize win for a lottery player in Florida - a couple who scooped a $1.5 billion prize in the State Lottery.

Would you go public if you won?

The biggest dilemma that many lottery winners face, is whether they would go public about their good fortune if they were to win a large prize - fortunately Florida is one state that gives lottery winners the choice.

In February of 2022, Florida's State legislature passed a new bill (HB159) that gives winners the opportunity to opt out of publicity if they want to, so that their identity can be protected and they can avoid unwanted attention.

Would it change your life?

Lottery jackpot wins are often referred to as life-changing, but often the biggest jackpot winners quickly lose their new-found wealth or find themselves worse-off within months or years. There are many stories of lottery winners who quickly ended up back where they'd started or even further behind, by spending all their money or by falling for scams.

In fact, a study from MIT found that Lottery winners are more likely to declare bankruptcy within three to five years than the average American.

If there's a lesson then, it seems to be that to win the lottery could be a life-changing thing, winners should be careful about how they manage their money and should be on the lookout for schemes and scams that might rob them of their new-found wealth.

If you're playing the Mega Millions draw, good luck in the January 3 draw!

Do you play the lottery regularly? What would you do with the money if you were lucky enough to start 2023 with a big win? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.