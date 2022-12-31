From January 1, Floridians Will Save 50% on Toll Charges Says Governor Ron DeSantis

Toby Hazlewood

Help with the cost-of-living crisis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ximcz_0jzVTI1X00
Governor Ron DeSantis

On December 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis reminded his followers on Twitter that from January 1 2023, toll charges will be reduced by 50% in the Sunshine State.

It's news that will be welcomed by many, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to disrupt the lives of Floridians and Americans across the United States. The initiative was first announced by Governor DeSantis back in September, when a proposal was first submitted.

It is expected that around 750,000 Floridians will save an average of $550 per year - a useful sum of money when inflation is making it hard for average families to make financial ends meet.

"Floridians can't afford Florida anymore"

2022 has been an expensive year for Americans and for Floridians in particular. This isn't just down to the record levels of inflation that have pushed up the price of gas, food and other essentials, but in terms of the escalating price of homes to rent or buy in the state which have been pushed up by the influx of Americans moving into Florida from elsewhere.

The situation prompted Nikki Fried - former Democratic hopeful for the gubernatorial election - to make the statement that "Floridians can't afford Florida anymore."

Over 200,000 Americans moved to Florida in 2021, pushing up demand for houses and pressure on the state's infrastructure including its roads. Florida was officially recognized by the Census Bureau as the fastest growing state in 2022, which has placed even greater upward pressure on the cost of living in the state.

While congestion may well have increased, so too has the revenue received by the state government which may explain how the Toll Relief program can be justified.

More government help needed?

As the cost-of-living crisis has continued in 2022, the state's Republican leadership have been clear about who they think is to blame. Governor DeSantis has regularly referred to inflation as 'Bidenflation', blaming President Biden and his administration for the situation the country finds itself in. Republican Senator Rick Scott has challenged Biden to "wake up or resign" over inflation, claiming that the situation is forcing many Floridians to delay retirement.

Meanwhile, in 2022 the DeSantis administration have made a number of efforts to help citizens meet the rising cost of living through the year. Initiatives including stimulus checks for foster families, reducing the cost of prescription medicines and financial help in the form of sales tax holidays have all helped certain groups out. It will be interesting to see what kinds of help are forthcoming for Floridians in 2023.

What seems certain is that the cost of existing in the United States isn't going to become any easier in the near future, and more government help may be needed by many in Florida. The reduction of toll charges seems like a good start at least.

What sort of financial help do you think is necessary for Floridians to make the cost of living easier? Do you think that a reduction to toll charges is an adequate first step? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

