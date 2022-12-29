Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Slams Former-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard for Showing Zero Grace to Republican George Santos

Gabbard wasn't gracious about his admission of lying?

On December 28, Georgia's most vocal and controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to slam politician Tulsi Gabbard.

It would seem that Gabbard's offence was to have appeared on Fox News with Tucker Carlson and to not have shown sufficient "grace" towards the now disgraced New York Republican George Santos, after Santos admitted lying extensively in the course of his recent political campaign.

Taylor-Greene threatened by Gabbard?

Gabbard - a former Democrat from Hawaii recently abandoned the party after blaming:

"...cowardly woke-ness, anti-white racism, (being) hostile to people of faith and spirituality, and dragging us closer to nuclear war."

She now appears to have become an independent politician but with clear Republican tendencies. Meanwhile, Georgia's MTG seems to resent Gabbard for her attack on Santos for his lies during campaigning.

Her approach it would seem is to draw into question the actions of Gabbard's former political allies, even though she's since gone to lengths to distance herself from the Democratic party.

For Taylor-Greene to have weighed-in on an issue that's somewhat irrelevant to her given that Santos is standing for New York, and Gabbard's political career to-date centers on the state of Hawaii could be a sign that she somehow feels threatened by the former-Democrat. Perhaps the true intent behind her Twitter post on December 28 is to try and discredit Gabbard before she declares an allegiance with the Republicans?

Insufficient grace for having admitted lying?

It may well be that MTG is sympathetic to Santos for having lied and having then apologized for things that she finds unimportant. Amongst the lies he's alleged to have told, were that he claimed to be a "proud American Jew" while later admitting that he was in fact Catholic.

He has also lied about graduating from two colleges as well as about having worked for Goldman Sachs and Citibank.

Taylor-Greene meanwhile is no stranger to making claims on social media and in public that are exaggerations to say the least, or things that she later claims that she was joking about. Some recent examples of such statements have included:

A suggestion that if she had planned the January 6 insurrection, that it would have succeeded and she would have been armed.

Pushing back on proposals to legalize marijuana more fully, claiming that loosening of laws leads to rising levels of crime.

Quite what Taylor-Greene is motivated by in her recent attack on Tulsi Gabbard is as-yet unclear, as is whether Gabbard will eventually become a Republican. What does seem possible is that as a former presidential candidate who is eloquent, has a lot of loyal followers, and who could potentially bring voters across from the Democrats, Gabbard potentially has a lot to offer the Republicans. She could also easily take-over from Taylor-Greene as a leading female politician.

It seems clear right now that MTG is focused on building her importance in the Republican party, whether as a presidential running-mate for Donald Trump or in her own right. It remains to be seen whether Gabbard will become a threat to her or not.

