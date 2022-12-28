Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’

Seeking homes for its oldest residents

Dog in Santa Hat Photo by Duffy Brook on Unsplash on Unsplash

In the midst of the season of good will, one of North Florida's animal rescue centers is trying to find homes for 12 of its longest-standing canine residents, it was reported on December 28.

The Humane Society of North Central Florida in Gainesville is seeking homes for the 12 dogs - dubbed the '12 Mutts of Christmas' and has already found new homes for two of the animals who've been temporarily homed at their shelter for the longest of all animals. So far, two of the dogs have been adopted with another 10 still wanting new homes and owners who will love them.

More pets being given up in Florida

There's never a good time for an animal to find itself without a home to live in, and the situation for abandoned pets has reached crisis point in Florida and in much of the wider United States. Many animal shelters are finding themselves above capacity due to the large number of animals that are being given up by owners who can no longer afford to keep them.

Earlier this year, an animal shelter in Polk County that specialized in homing abandoned pit bull dogs was threatened with overwhelm after struggling to house a sudden influx of new animals. Its appeal was broadcast on social media in an attempt to find more space and more foster families to help with the dogs.

Situation made worse by hurricanes

The problem has been compounded this year by the after-effects of Florida's hurricane season. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, large numbers of stray and homeless animals had to be flown to other states, as more animals were made homeless in Florida.

As much as pets are loved, when faced with having to rebuild their homes and livelihoods, many Floridians had to make the toughest choices and give up their pets.

Hopefully the Gainesville shelter will succeed in finding new homes for the remaining 12 mutts of Christmas so the animals begin the new year with a new, loving home.

Have you ever adopted an animal from a rescue shelter? Have you struggled to meet the costs of your pet given the rising cost of living in Florida? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.