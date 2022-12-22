Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 28 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Child Abuse Survivors’ Bill

The bill passed anyway, 385 votes to 28

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Photo by Shutterstock

On December 21, just days before Christmas, Georgia's most controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene continued her pattern of voting against House Bills that seem to have no downside when she joined 27 other Republicans voting against S.4926 - the 'Respect for Child Survivors Act'.

The bipartisan bill was co-sponsored by Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Christopher Coons, together with Republican Lindsey Graham. Having been approved, the bill seeks to "require appropriate use of multidisciplinary teams for investigations of child sexual exploitation or abuse (that are) conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation".

What do they gain by voting no?

The rationale for MTG and other Republicans (including fellow-Georgia Representatives Andrew Clyde and Jody Hice, along with former-ally of MTG, Lauren Boebert) voting against such a bill remains unclear. It would seem like a law that any reasonable politician would be in favor of, and yet all that seems to have been achieved by these 'No' votes is to once again draw the spotlight of publicity on this group of Republicans.

Sadly this seems like standard behaviour for Taylor-Greene who earlier this month also voted against a bill to provide maternity services to veterans. That bill was one of nine that President Joe Biden ultimately signed that provide better care for American veterans.

Standard behavior for Georgia's MTG?

Sadly for the Georgians who voted Taylor-Greene into office for another term, the questionable patterns of voting seem to be part of her standard approach to life in public office. It may be that she's looking to establish herself as worthy of being running mate to the one-term former president Donald Trump if he runs for the White House in 2024.

Earlier this year, she was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.

When not voting against bills that would help victims of child abuse, veterans and the victims of human trafficking, MTG now seems to be more focused on building her profile and standing with hard-right Republicans. Earlier in December she spoke to the New York Young Republicans Club. In that speech she suggested that if she'd be involved in planning the January 6 insurrection, it would have succeeded and she would have been armed.

Publicity at all costs?

Perhaps it is the lure of publicity that motivates MTG, rather than helping those who've been victim of child sex abuse? The clearest sign of that yet, may be that she recently used her reinstated personal Twitter account to tease the release of a new reality TV series about her life - entitle 'Life with MTG'.

Putting herself in the public eye seems to be what MTG is motivated by most - if so then the people of Georgia who voted her into office may just wonder if this is what they hoped for.

