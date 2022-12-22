Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Tries To Skip Capitol Security While Heading to Ukraine President’s Address to Congress

He may be fined $5,000 for the breach

On December 21, it was reported that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, together with Lauren Boebert of Colorado were apprehended by Capitol Police Officers as they apparently attempted to bypass security checkpoints while heading to hear President Zelensky of Ukraine address Congress.

Boebert was keen to share her views on Zelensky's address immediately after the speech:

What were they trying to prove?

Quite what had motivated Gaetz and Boebert to skip past security to attend the address is unclear - perhaps they were making a symbolic point, trying to take attention away from the Ukranian President in protest at the continued provision of U.S. taxpayer dollars in support of the war against Russia.

Whatever their motivation, the stunt could well earn them a $5,000 fine for failing to follow correct security procedures. A similar fine was levied against Representative Virginia Foxx of North Carolina - also a Republican - for failing to surrender to security screening while moving around the Capitol in 2021. The fines are deducted from Congressional salaries at source.

Gaetz motivated by publicity?

Boebert has most recently been in the news for just scraping another term in office, and for falling out of favor with her former ally Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia for not supporting the one-term former president Donald Trump, nor for siding with MTG in her support of Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker.

Gaetz meanwhile seems to be happy to do whatever he can to get publicity for himself, whether that's by voting against bills that have clear humanitarian purpose (such as those preventing human trafficking) or simply by making controversial statements.

In recent weeks for example, he called for the House of Representatives to defund enquiries into Donald Trump for his alleged mishandling of confidential documents and his involvement in the January 6 insurrection. Gaetz is a long-term ally of Donald Trump, having formerly asked for a preemptive pardon from the one-term president for any involvement in alleged people trafficking himself.

Protesting financial support to Ukraine

While Gaetz and Boebert were unlikely to have a legitimate reason to skip security at the Capitol, their conduct seems to have served to get them a little publicity, and may be used as a platform to draw attention to their claims that further money shouldn't be sent to the Ukraine without a full audit of where the money has gone.

This seems like a legitimate request, albeit one that has been used to attack the federal government and been conflated with a lack of funding being given to tackle immigration into the United States and the ongoing southern border crisis.

As for whether their latest stunt was the best way of achieving legitimate political aims, that seems doubtful.

Do you think that politicians like Matt Gaetz should conduct themselves with more dignity in public office given the faith that voters have put in them? Do you think that this was a stunt intended to gain them a little more publicity? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.