Defeated Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams Has Been Left With $1 Million Debt After Failed Gubernatorial Campaign

A costly hangover from the November elections

On December 19, it emerged that the campaign fund of Democratic challenger in Georgia's recent gubernatorial election - Stacey Abrams - has been left with a deficit of $1 million following her failed campaign to unseat Governor Brian Kemp.

The news comes as a surprise to some, particularly as in the weeks immediately prior to the November midterms it was reported that Abrams had raised significantly more money than Kemp. In spite of this fact, and even though the total funds raised by Abrams appeared to top $100 million, 180 of her staffers were laid-off from work immediately following the defeat.

Out of work for the holidays

Now, with the holiday season in full-swing, these same staffers have lost their incomes abruptly, and $1 million is still owed to vendors by the Abrams campaign with no clear signs of how it will be repaid.

One former staffer commented on the situation, stating:

“People have told me they have no idea how they’re going to pay their rent in January. It was more than unfortunate. It was messed up.”

Meanwhile, staffers for the victorious Governor Brian Kemp were paid through November and also received bonuses. Similarly, those who had campaigned for Democrat Raphael Warnock and the defeated Republican Herschel Walker will be paid through December.

Campaign donations don't guarantee victory

The fact that Abrams wasn't able to secure victory for herself in the elections in spite of having raised far more money than Kemp, goes to show that money alone is no guarantee of victory. In October, Abrams was reported to have raised $36 million from donors in the preceding 3 months - $8 million more than Kemp had raised in total.

In spite of this, the lack of cash-management in her campaign may have been a factor in not being able to guarantee victory. In the weeks before the election, in late October, it would appear that Abrams' campaign actually reduced its advertising spending from around $3 million per week to just $825k in the last week of the month. Kemp's campaign spent $2.6 million in the same week.

The sudden (and unexpected) reduction in advertising and the abrupt layoff of 180 campaign staff seems to point to poor management of the campaign budget. Many will wonder if this is a sign that the Democrats are simply unable to win a gubernatorial election at this point, regardless of how much money they have to spend.

Abrams to focus on writing career?

Whether to tackle the debts incurred by her campaign, or perhaps as the next phase of her career, it would now seem that Abrams is focused on being an author rather than a public servant. The latest in her range of kids books was launched on December 13.

Whether the books will be more successful than her gubernatorial campaign remains to be seen.

Do you think that the amount of money raised and spent on political campaigning is proportionate to the amount of good that it achieves? Should there be a cap on how much can be spent, ensuring that those who work on behalf of politicians aren't suddenly left without incomes? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.