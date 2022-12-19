Republicans at Turning Point USA Are Drawn to Florida’s Ron DeSantis, As Tucker Carlson Says “I’m Not Endorsing Anybody”

Toby Hazlewood

The tide continues to shift in DeSantis' favor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BR4cl_0jnW9O4V00
Trump, Tucker Carlson and MTGPhoto byShutterstock

On December 17, speaking at the Turning Point USA gathering of conservative Republicans, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson stated that he won't be endorsing anybody for the presidential campaign in 2024. It's yet another suggestion from a senior figure in the conservative media that the one-term former president Donald Trump is falling out of favor.

Meanwhile, many attending the event are signaling that they've embraced Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis as a possible Republican candidate for the White House in 2024 - something that seems likely to have annoyed Trump.

DeSantis overtaking Trump

Carlson's comments follow a poll of GOP primary voters carried out by the Wall Street Journal on December 14, which suggested that DeSantis would receive 52% of the votes to Trump's 38%.

The large number of polls that have predicted that DeSantis is overtaking Trump in popularity as a candidate for the White House, together with the speed that conservative news media outlets have dropped Trump, demonstrates that the tide is changing.

Earlier this year, the Turning Point Student Action Summit in Florida, returned Trump as the overwhelming favorite amongst young Republicans.

Trump losing credibility

Meanwhile, as DeSantis sees his position amongst Republican voters strengthening, ever since his double-digit victory over Democrat Charlie Crist in the gubernatorial election in November, Trump seems to be falling further out of favor.

Conservative news outlets including Fox were dismissive of his announced candidacy in the 2024 election, and the New York Post consigned the story to page 26, under the headline "Florida Man Makes Announcement".

Since then, only those most-loyal to Trump including Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia - strongly rumored to be Trump's preferred running mate - have stuck by his side. MTG's standing with Trump may be at risk now though, particularly since Kari Lake lost the gubernatorial election in Arizona.

Lake has been a vocal supporter of Trump throughout, and was particularly vocal towards the mainstream media as she addressed the Turning Point conference this weekend, symbolically making an obscene gesture towards those who were being mean to Trump.

Threatened by Ron DeSantis?

Trump may feel distressed or angry about the rise of DeSantis' star, and has publicly undermined and belittled the Florida governor at every opportunity, ever since referring to him as Ron DeSanctimonious in the days before midterms.

The overall sense is that Trump is panicking about Ron DeSantis' popularity and may feel threatened. DeSantis however is more than happy to let the numbers speak for themselves, and said as much at a recent press conference, referring to his recent results against Charlie Crist.

DeSantis also recently announced the forthcoming release of his book, the subtitle of which - 'A Blueprint for America's Revival' - seems to suggest it may be an early preview of presidential intentions.

Trump's most recent press coverage however, has come after he teased a "major announcement" on Truth Social, only for that announcement to be about the release of his own range of NFTs. The digital trading cards sold out quickly, raising an estimated $4.5 million for Trump - something that even his most ardent supporters including Steve Bannon have questioned and mocked.

Most feel that this is how it goes these days with Trump - he's more focused on making money and gaining press coverage rather than presenting himself as a credible politician. The effects of this seem to be emerging based on the recent Turning Point USA conference.

Do you think that the most recent events at Turning Point USA are a sign of the growing popularity of Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump? Which candidate would you prefer as the Republican candidate in the 2024 election? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

