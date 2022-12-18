Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Attacks Georgia Walmart Stores for Displaying Sex Toys Next to Kids Toothbrushes

Toby Hazlewood

Inappropriate maybe, but is it "grooming"?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJ1XB_0jmmPzNs00
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

On December 17, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to issue her latest attack against what she has previously termed 'grooming' by the 'woke left'. She posted a thread of comments together with images as evidence that a Georgia Walmart store was displaying a range of sex toys next to kids toothbrushes in one of their stores.

Undoubtedly the placement of these products on shelves right next to kids toothbrushes may have caused some uncomfortable moments for parents in the store if their children happened to notice the products and asked questions as to what they were. It may be something that Walmart stores might reconsider based on customer feedback.

However, whether it's a case of the retail giant "grooming" kids as MTG put it, seems doubtful somehow.

Tayor-Greene's latest obsession?

The question of adult-oriented sex toys being available in stores including Walmart, Target and CVS is one of Marjorie Taylor-Greene's latest obsessions.

She made reference to the widespread availability of such products in everyday stores while speaking to an audience at New York's Young Republican Club earlier this month, stating:

“By the way, you can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target and CVS nowadays. I don’t even know how we got here…This is the state that we’re living in right now.”

MTG's remarks suggest that the availability of such products is a recent thing - in fact, Walmart have been carrying sex toys in stores since at least 2018 - it's not anything new, regardless of whether she agrees with them being available or not. Target also began selling sex toys in 2019.

It's the latest example of MTG taking to Twitter to express her rage at a topic that she knows is likely to fuel debate, outrage and to divide respondents. In recent weeks, particularly since getting her own personal Twitter account reinstated, she has used the platform to appeal for help meeting a $700k legal bill, as well as to rant about the erosion of free speech.

Conservative outrage continues

Taylor-Greene's comments have since prompted a number of other notable Conservative commentators to jump on board, repeating her hysterical remarks and further fuelling the debate that this is somehow a means of grooming young kids.

Meanwhile, various respondents to MTG's tweet have highlighted the hypocrisy of her comments.

One commenter questioned whether it was any less harmful to impressionable young kids for large displays of guns to be on display in stores like Walmart.

And one comment on her Twitter thread also suggested that the pictures that she had posted had in fact been modified. The respondent included other photos supposedly taken of the same display in the same store, without any evidence of the adult-oriented products near kids toothbrushes.

Whether Marjorie Taylor-Greene's comments on what Walmart sells and where it displays it will result in any change by the retailer or any of its competitors remains to be seen. Given that this is nothing new for them, it seems unlikely. As ever though, it's in some doubt as to whether MTG was really motivated by changing the situation, or whether she was more interested in getting some more publicity for herself.

Do you think Marjorie Taylor-Greene is right to draw attention to the business practices of companies like Walmart? Do you believe that she's right to label the selling of sex toys as "grooming"? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Georgia# Marjorie Taylor Greene# Republican Party# GOP# Walmart

Comments / 1

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
34835 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 28 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Child Abuse Survivors’ Bill

On December 21, just days before Christmas, Georgia's most controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene continued her pattern of voting against House Bills that seem to have no downside when she joined 27 other Republicans voting against S.4926 - the 'Respect for Child Survivors Act'.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Tries To Skip Capitol Security While Heading to Ukraine President’s Address to Congress

Matt GaetzPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 21, it was reported that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, together with Lauren Boebert of Colorado were apprehended by Capitol Police Officers as they apparently attempted to bypass security checkpoints while heading to hear President Zelensky of Ukraine address Congress.

Read full story
107 comments
Florida State

As Gov. DeSantis Prepares To Approve Constitutional Carry in Florida, Gov. Newsom Reminds GOP That Guns Are #1 Killer

Guns overtake cancer and cars as #1 killer of kids. On December 16, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave his most recent commitment to approving the constitutional carry of handguns in the Sunshine State, declaring his readiness to approve the legislation.

Read full story
1450 comments
Georgia State

Defeated Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams Has Been Left With $1 Million Debt After Failed Gubernatorial Campaign

On December 19, it emerged that the campaign fund of Democratic challenger in Georgia's recent gubernatorial election - Stacey Abrams - has been left with a deficit of $1 million following her failed campaign to unseat Governor Brian Kemp.

Read full story
449 comments
Florida State

Florida Grants More Licenses To The Medical Marijuana Industry After DeSantis Says Firms Aren't Paying Enough To Trade

On December 19, Florida's Department of Health began the process that will see 22 new licenses issued to companies wishing to join the state's growing medical marijuana industry. The news follows in a year when the number of registered users of medical marijuana in the state has reached almost 750,000.Industry analysts have predicted that Florida's medical marijuana business could continue to grow, reaching $1.5 billion by the end of 2022.

Read full story
111 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Announces that 600 Police Officers Have Joined Florida's Force, Attracted by $5,000 Signing Bonuses

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On December 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced that to-date over 600 new police officers have been recruited into the state, drawn by the $5,000 signing-bonuses that he approved in the state's legislative season.

Read full story
195 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Slams Fellow MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert – She “Refuses To Endorse President Trump”

On December 19, Georgia's most-divisive Republican politician - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - took to Twitter to unleash an unrelenting attack on her former-friend and fellow-MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert of Colorado, for the many ways in which Boebert has let herself down (in MTG's eyes).

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

Republicans at Turning Point USA Are Drawn to Florida’s Ron DeSantis, As Tucker Carlson Says “I’m Not Endorsing Anybody”

The tide continues to shift in DeSantis' favor. On December 17, speaking at the Turning Point USA gathering of conservative Republicans, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson stated that he won't be endorsing anybody for the presidential campaign in 2024. It's yet another suggestion from a senior figure in the conservative media that the one-term former president Donald Trump is falling out of favor.

Read full story
1011 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Gov. Kemp Bans Tik Tok From State-Owned Phones and Computers To “Preserve Safety and Security” Against China

On December 15, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp was the latest state governor to take action over the perceived threat presented by use of the social media app Tik Tok, as he banned the app from all smartphones and computers owned an maintained by the state of Georgia.

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Suggests That Florida’s Legislators Will Approve Constitutional Carry of Guns in 2023: “I’m Ready”

On December 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearest indication yet, that he intends to approve constitutional carry of handguns during the state's forthcoming legislative season. While speaking at a press event to announce relief on toll charges, DeSantis was pressed on the topic of constitutional carry and whether he'd finally be ready to approve it.

Read full story
869 comments
Florida State

After Promising Free Speech on Twitter, Elon Musk Takes Down the Account of Florida Teenager Who Tracks His Private Jet

On December 14 it was confirmed that Elon Musk, the new owner of social media platform Twitter, had banned the 'Elonjet' Twitter account which used publicly available FAA data to track the whereabouts of Musk's private jet.

Read full story
99 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Invites Elon Musk To Relocate Twitter to Miami-Dade To Escape the “Leftist Dystopia” of San Francisco

Elon Musk and Twitter logoPhoto byOleShonko on Twitter. On December 13, Florida Republican Representative Carlos Giminez wrote to Elon Musk - the new owner of social media platform Twitter, inviting him to relocate the company from San Francisco in California, to the free state of Florida. The former Mayor of Miami-Dade, Rep. Giminez feels that Miami-Dade would be the perfect place for Twitter to move its corporate headquarters.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Legislators Proceed With Banning Foreign Countries From Buying Agricultural Land - Stopping CCP Influence?

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On December 13, it was reported that Florida's newly appointed Agriculture Commissioner - Wilton Simpson - has expressed his commitment to limiting the influence of foreign countries within Florida, by restricting their ability to buy agricultural land in the Sunshine State.

Read full story
211 comments
Georgia State

Who Will Be Your Georgian of the Year for 2022 – A Politician, a Sportsman or a Vegan Restaurant Owner?

Nominees for Georgian of the YearPhoto byTwitter of MarkArum. On December 12, Atlanta Radio Host Mark Arum announced his nominees for Georgian of the year for 2022. The list was presumably intended to provoke some debate and discussion amongst his fans and followers, but it provides an interesting prompt to reflect on the citizens and public figures in the Peach State who have done great things for the state in 2022.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida's Legislators to Consider A Law That Formally Prevents Vigilante Justice - No More Citizen's Arrests in Florida

When Florida's legislators convene in April 2023 to discuss newly proposed bills, one that they'll consider is HB25 - the Citizen's Arrest bill which was introduced for consideration on December 6.

Read full story
489 comments
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Brags That if She’d Organised the J6 Insurrection “We Would Have Won… We Would Have Been Armed”

On December 10, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was in New York to address the New York Young Republican Club. She featured on a roster of speakers at the gala dinner, alongside Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani and Jack Posobiec - a who's-who of far-right conservative speakers.

Read full story
61 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Addresses New York Young Republican Club Dinner Along With Other Right-Wing Figures

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 10, Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - travelled to New York where she addressed the New York Young Republican Club at their annual gala dinner. Taylor-Greene, who seldom misses the opportunity to share her most radical views joined a roster of other guests and speakers including Steve Bannon, Donald Trump Jr and former Trump attorney and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Read full story
92 comments
Georgia State

Michael Flynn, Former Trump Security Adviser Forced To Appear Before Georgia Court Investigating 2020 Election Fraud

Another blow to Trump's claims of election interference?. On December 8, General Michael Flynn appeared in a closed hearing of a Georgia Grand Jury investigating claims of election fraud in the state of Georgia.

Read full story
180 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Scored More Favorably Than Donald Trump Amongst Florida’s Republicans, According to Latest Opinion Poll

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. In the same week that a poll of voters in Utah suggested that Ron DeSantis was the most popular Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election, ahead of Donald Trump, a newly reported poll of Florida Republicans has shown that DeSantis is viewed much more favorably by members of the GOP than Donald Trump in his home state too.

Read full story
104 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy