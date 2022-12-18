Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Attacks Georgia Walmart Stores for Displaying Sex Toys Next to Kids Toothbrushes

Inappropriate maybe, but is it "grooming"?

On December 17, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to issue her latest attack against what she has previously termed 'grooming' by the 'woke left'. She posted a thread of comments together with images as evidence that a Georgia Walmart store was displaying a range of sex toys next to kids toothbrushes in one of their stores.

Undoubtedly the placement of these products on shelves right next to kids toothbrushes may have caused some uncomfortable moments for parents in the store if their children happened to notice the products and asked questions as to what they were. It may be something that Walmart stores might reconsider based on customer feedback.

However, whether it's a case of the retail giant "grooming" kids as MTG put it, seems doubtful somehow.

Tayor-Greene's latest obsession?

The question of adult-oriented sex toys being available in stores including Walmart, Target and CVS is one of Marjorie Taylor-Greene's latest obsessions.

She made reference to the widespread availability of such products in everyday stores while speaking to an audience at New York's Young Republican Club earlier this month, stating:

“By the way, you can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target and CVS nowadays. I don’t even know how we got here…This is the state that we’re living in right now.”

MTG's remarks suggest that the availability of such products is a recent thing - in fact, Walmart have been carrying sex toys in stores since at least 2018 - it's not anything new, regardless of whether she agrees with them being available or not. Target also began selling sex toys in 2019.

It's the latest example of MTG taking to Twitter to express her rage at a topic that she knows is likely to fuel debate, outrage and to divide respondents. In recent weeks, particularly since getting her own personal Twitter account reinstated, she has used the platform to appeal for help meeting a $700k legal bill, as well as to rant about the erosion of free speech.

Conservative outrage continues

Taylor-Greene's comments have since prompted a number of other notable Conservative commentators to jump on board, repeating her hysterical remarks and further fuelling the debate that this is somehow a means of grooming young kids.

Meanwhile, various respondents to MTG's tweet have highlighted the hypocrisy of her comments.

One commenter questioned whether it was any less harmful to impressionable young kids for large displays of guns to be on display in stores like Walmart.

And one comment on her Twitter thread also suggested that the pictures that she had posted had in fact been modified. The respondent included other photos supposedly taken of the same display in the same store, without any evidence of the adult-oriented products near kids toothbrushes.

Whether Marjorie Taylor-Greene's comments on what Walmart sells and where it displays it will result in any change by the retailer or any of its competitors remains to be seen. Given that this is nothing new for them, it seems unlikely. As ever though, it's in some doubt as to whether MTG was really motivated by changing the situation, or whether she was more interested in getting some more publicity for herself.

Do you think Marjorie Taylor-Greene is right to draw attention to the business practices of companies like Walmart? Do you believe that she's right to label the selling of sex toys as "grooming"?