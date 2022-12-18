Georgia’s Gov. Kemp Bans Tik Tok From State-Owned Phones and Computers To “Preserve Safety and Security” Against China

Protecting against the Chinese Communist Party

Tik Tok User Photo by Shutterstock

On December 15, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp was the latest state governor to take action over the perceived threat presented by use of the social media app Tik Tok, as he banned the app from all smartphones and computers owned an maintained by the state of Georgia.

The threat of China?

A memo released by Governor Kemp states that the ban is an attempt to "preserve the safety and security of our state against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)|". The risk is associated with the video hosting and sharing app being owned and operated by the Chinese company ByteDance.

The statement from Governor Kemp continued:

"The state of Georgia has a responsibility to prevent any attempt to access and infiltrate its secure data and sensitive information by foreign adversaries such as the CCP. As such, it is our duty to take action to preserve the safety and security of our state against the CCP, entities it controls and other foreign cyberthreats."

The ban introduced in Georgia follows a similar action taken by the U.S. Senate who banned Tik Tok from all Federal Government devices earlier this week.

Is Tik Tok really such a threat?

While the app is extremely popular, there's a fear that the presence of the app on state and federal government-owned devices gives ByteDance and the Chinese Government a route to connect to the phones and computers of government employees. At the very least it provides the CCP and ByteDance with valuable data on the browsing habits and behaviors of American users of Tik Tok. This could theoretically be manipulated and used for future political gain.

TikTok isn't as big as social networks like Facebook or Instagram, but with 1 billion monthly users it's still enormous. According to a 2021 survey, more than 32% of its user base is aged between 10-19 years. Kids within this age group are clearly susceptible to manipulation and the power of suggestion.

In 2021, Tik Tok was linked to the insidious spread of a number of disruptive challenges in schools, including a challenge for pupils to film themselves slapping a teacher or vandalizing a school bathroom. While such pranks aren't matters that threaten national security, they demonstrate how a social platform can be used to manipulate behavior amongst users.

Tackling the CCP

There's a clear sense, particularly in Republican-led states that the Chinese Communist Party is perceived as a threat in America.

In the neighboring state of Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican state legislators are progressing legislation that prevents foreign governments - in particularly China - from buying up agricultural land in the United States. A 2020 study reported that 5.8% of Florida's agricultural land was in foreign ownership - around 1.2 million acres in total.

The harvesting of data from computer and smartphone apps is obviously perceived as a significant threat as-is the growth of ownership of land by foreign governments and individuals within U.S. borders. Whether further preventative measures emerge and are implemented by Federal and state governments in the coming weeks, remains to be seen.

Do you think that the measures being taken by Governor Kemp and the Georgia state government to restrict the influence of the CCP by banning Tik Tok, is necessary or hysterical? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.