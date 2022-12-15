After Promising Free Speech on Twitter, Elon Musk Takes Down the Account of Florida Teenager Who Tracks His Private Jet

He claims it was a personal safety issue

U.S. Constitution Photo by Shutterstock

On December 14 it was confirmed that Elon Musk, the new owner of social media platform Twitter, had banned the 'Elonjet' Twitter account which used publicly available FAA data to track the whereabouts of Musk's private jet.

The Twitter account and the tracker behind it had been created by 20-year-old Jack Sweeney, a college freshman at the University of Central Florida. Earlier this year, Musk had apparently reached out to Sweeney, offering him $5k to take down the tracker, claiming that it was a threat to his personal safety.

Now that Musk owns the platform, he has clearly decided to block the account, and that of its creator even though he stated a month back that he would leave it alone in the name of free speech.

The checkered history of ElonJet

After Floridian college student Sweeney was contacted by Musk earlier this year, he declined the offer and instead asked for $50k towards his college tuition. Musk refused and so the tracker remained live - until now when the owner of Twitter seemed to change his mind, removing the tracker and the personal account of Sweeney too.

As well as using the publicly available data from the FAA to track Musk's jet (and those of other celebrities and business-people), Sweeney had used the same technology to track the private super-yachts of various Russian oligarchs.

His efforts earned the computer programmer a fair amount of notoriety and attention in the media, as well as a following of over 152,000 on Twitter. It seems like his skills had caught the attention of many potential employers, and it's likely that the banning of his pages from Twitter will increase his notoriety. As such, Musk has likely done him a favor.

Elon courted to move Twitter to Florida

Since buying Twitter for $44 billion, Musk has gained a lot of admiration amongst Republicans for reinstating many of the more controversial figures in the GOP who had been banned previously, including Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Donald Trump and Steve Bannon.

He has used the platform since, to try and bring about unrestricted free speech, and only seems to take action to moderate or censor content when it affects him personally.

In June of this year, Musk suggested that he favored Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis as a presidential candidate in 2024. DeSantis responded with some sarcasm, stating:

"I'm focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk what I would say is, you know, I welcome support from African Americans, what can I say?"

Meanwhile, it was reported on December 14 that Musk was being courted by another Florida Republican - Miami-Dade Representative Carlos Giminez - who had written to Musk suggesting that he might consider relocating Twitter from the "leftist dystopia" of San Francisco, to Florida.

The move may or may not appeal to Musk, but it would seem that his perspective on free speech doesn't extend to complete freedom - especially when what people say and do relates to him.

Do you think that Elon Musk should stick to his word and allow complete, unrestricted free speech on Twitter? Should he reinstate the accounts of Florida's Jack Sweeney? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.