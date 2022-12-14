Florida’s Legislators Proceed With Banning Foreign Countries From Buying Agricultural Land - Stopping CCP Influence?

Toby Hazlewood

Wilton Simpson delivers for Governor DeSantis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xsUKy_0ji3Ozev00
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis

On December 13, it was reported that Florida's newly appointed Agriculture Commissioner - Wilton Simpson - has expressed his commitment to limiting the influence of foreign countries within Florida, by restricting their ability to buy agricultural land in the Sunshine State.

Simpson has replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the role of Agriculture Commissioner after she failed to win another term in office, and also failed in her bid for governor of the state.

A fellow Republican to Governor Ron DeSantis, Simpson seems intent on delivering against promises made by Governor DeSantis earlier this year, when he expressed concern at the level of influence achieved by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and other nations through buying up Florida real estate.

Florida - 5.8% foreign-owned

While some may be inclined to dismiss concerns over the level of influence that can be attained by foreign nations and their governments through land ownership alone, the amount of land being bought up is significant.

A 2020 study reported that 5.8% of the state's agricultural land was in foreign ownership - around 1.2 million acres.

According to Simpson, it's not merely a matter of championing American political ideals compared to other nations - communist or otherwise. He stated:

“We have a responsibility to ensure Floridians have access to a safe, abundant and affordable food supply. Restricting foreign control of our ag land and key military land will protect our state, provide long-term stability and preserve economic freedom.”

The government of China reportedly spent $6 billion on U.S. real estate in 2022, with 24% of that being spent in Florida alone.

Broadening awareness of communism in Florida

The initiatives being championed by Governor DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Simpson are just two examples where communism is being given greater visibility and scrutiny in Florida.

November 7 was the first of Florida's annual 'Victims of Communism' days, when public schools educate kids on the dangers of communism and remember the millions who have died under communist regimes.

As well as ensuring that Florida's school kids are educated in the history and dangers of communism, Governor DeSantis has also waded into the public discussion around so-called 'Corporate Communism'. The term was used by fellow-Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene in reference to the apparent withdrawal of advertising by some corporations on the Twitter platform in the aftermath of Elon Musk buying the company.

'Corporate Communism'

Taylor-Greene and her Floridian Republican sidekick, Matt Gaetz, have previously ranted publicly about any kind of censorship or attempts to restrict discourse on social media platforms - a criticism that once earned MTG a Twitter ban after she accused Twitter's leaders of being 'Corporate Communists'.

Whether Wilton Simpson's attempts to ban foreign countries like China from buying up Florida farmland will be enforceable, remains to be seen. What seems clear though is that the state's strong Republican leadership seems intent on limiting the influence and reach of communist ideals in the Sunshine State.

Do you think that state leaders are right to be cracking-down on the influence of China and other nations in Florida, or do you think that this is political hysteria? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

