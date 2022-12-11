Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Addresses New York Young Republican Club Dinner Along With Other Right-Wing Figures

MTG speaks to far-right group at gala dinner

On December 10, Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - travelled to New York where she addressed the New York Young Republican Club at their annual gala dinner. Taylor-Greene, who seldom misses the opportunity to share her most radical views joined a roster of other guests and speakers including Steve Bannon, Donald Trump Jr and former Trump attorney and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

MTG mingling with far-right extremists?

Also included in the list of speakers attending the event was Jack Posobiec, a former Navy officer who has since become a self-appointed political activist for the far-right. Posobiec is a figure who has been described by a reporter from the Southern Poverty Law Center as follows:

"I think you can safely argue that no single person is more responsible for spreading politically charged disinformation during the Trump era than Jack Posobiec. He is unequivocally an extremist who has demonstrable ties to neo-Nazis, white nationalists and anti-government extremists."

Given the backgrounds and extreme views held by Posobiec, Bannon and others who attended the event, many will wonder if it's the sort of group that MTG, a serving politician from Georgia should be associated with. Others, familiar with how she manages her career won't be the least bit surprised.

Four years ago in 2018 at the same event, violent clashes broke out at the same event when 12 members of the 'Proud Boys' far-right political group began fighting with alleged 'Antifa' protestors who were expressing their disgust at the event.

Taylor-Greene courting controversy again

Whether publicity comes as a result of saying or doing controversial things, or voting against bills that would benefit veterans or other worthwhile groups of Americans, MTG is well-practiced in getting noticed by the press and the public.

Since her personal Twitter account was reinstated by Elon Musk, she's used it to spread the same kinds of controversial and divisive opinions that most expect from her. When she was first allowed back on Twitter, she first used the platform to plea for donations from her supporters to help her meet a $700k legal bill incurred while defending a lawsuit.

Last week, she used the platform to deny that climate change was real, while suggesting that the U.S. government is intending to make Americans drive electric vehicles, overlooking that her fellow Georgia Republican, Governor Brian Kemp, has just signed a deal for Hyundai to open their U.S. EV factory in the state, investing billions of dollars and creating over 8,000 jobs for the Peach State.

She also announced last week that she may be launching her own reality TV series in early 2023, entitled 'Life with MTG'. It would seem that her quest for publicity and profile-building is relentless. The announcement came around the same time she was linked to another extreme-right figure - Nick Fuentes who recently met with Donald Trump in a dinner at his Mar-A-Lago home.

What's her motivation?

While Taylor-Greene is clearly motivated build her own career, as her speaking appearance at the New York Young Republican Club demonstrates, she's also likely motivated by gaining popularity at the far-right fringes of the GOP. She's hotly-rumored to be Donald Trump's preferred presidential running mate after he announced his candidacy for the 2024 election.

Speaking alongside individuals like Giuliani, Posobiec and Steve Bannon who are all close friends and supporters of the one-term former president thus seems like a good way of making sure that MTG and the things she does and says are noticed by Trump. Whether her speech influenced or impressed attendees at the gala dinner in New York, remains to be seen.

Do you think MTG should be attending such extreme political events outside of her home state, or should she be more focused on serving the people of Georgia who elected her? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.