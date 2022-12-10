Michael Flynn, Former Trump Security Adviser Forced To Appear Before Georgia Court Investigating 2020 Election Fraud

Toby Hazlewood

Another blow to Trump's claims of election interference?


Michael FlynnPhoto byShutterstock

On December 8, General Michael Flynn appeared in a closed hearing of a Georgia Grand Jury investigating claims of election fraud in the state of Georgia.

Flynn was a former national security adviser for Donald Trump when the one-term president was still in office, and has previously resisted requests to testify in the case.

The court is investigating allegations that the single-term former president Trump and other prominent Republicans attempted to interfere with the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Flynn was ordered to attend and testify by a judge in Florida but appealed the order. Only once the appeal failed did he agree to testify, and arrived at the courthouse on December 8 surrounded by heavily armed guards.

What do Flynn (and Trump) have to hide?

That Flynn was so resistant to attending court (if he has nothing to hide) makes the whole matter seem suspicious. It also seems likely that he will have used the 5th amendment to the constitution, to avoid answering questions put to him in court which also begs the question why, if no crime had been committed does he feel compelled to go to such lengths to avoid answering questions.

Since his military career and time in office serving Trump, Flynn has established himself at the core of leadership of the far-right side of politics, as apparent leader of the Christian nationalism movement whose message he spreads via his 'ReAwaken America' speaking appearances.

Together with other fringe characters associated with the more extreme side of the Republican party including Georgia's Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Mike Lindell - another of Trump's minions, Flynn seems an intrinsic and essential part of Trump's MAGA movement.

Trump falling out of favor

Putting aside the possibility of being found guilty of any kind of election interference in 2020, signs don't look good for Donald Trump as far as his popularity goes.

Many in the core of the Republican party are taking steps to distance themselves from him, declaring their allegiance instead to figures like Ron DeSantis, the reelected Governor of Florida as a possible presidential candidate in 2024.

Prominent Republican donors too, have decided to support DeSantis instead of Trump. The CEO of Citadel Investments, Ken Griffin went as far as to explain why, stating:


"I'd like to think that the Republican Party is ready to move on from somebody who has been for this party a three-time loser."

While Trump's popularity wanes, DeSantis is seeing his popularity soar as opinion polls (including the most recent one garnering the views of Republicans in Florida) show DeSantis leading Trump as the preferred presidential candidate.

If DeSantis should declare himself in the running (most likely in early 2023), then it seems likely that Trump could fade into irrelevance from the mainstream Republican party at least.

What next?

As to exactly what happened in the Georgia courtroom when Michael Flynn appeared on December 8? Well, details of his testimony are yet to emerge. What seems clear though is that while he (and others in Trump's inner-circle) may continue to 'take the 5th', there's equally been no significant evidence provided by them of the election being stolen from Republicans either.

Time will tell if the Grand Jury investigations lead to any convictions for Trump, Flynn or anyone else.

Do you think that figures like Michael Flynn represent anything positive for the future of America, or are you concerned about their influence and popularity? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

