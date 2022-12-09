Ron DeSantis Scored More Favorably Than Donald Trump Amongst Florida’s Republicans, According to Latest Opinion Poll

Toby Hazlewood

DeSantis scored 86% favorable, Trump just 70%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01u48v_0jdCDzxz00
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis

In the same week that a poll of voters in Utah suggested that Ron DeSantis was the most popular Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election, ahead of Donald Trump, a newly reported poll of Florida Republicans has shown that DeSantis is viewed much more favorably by members of the GOP than Donald Trump in his home state too.

DeSantis was scored favorably by 86% of Florida Republicans, with Trump being scored favorably by just 70%.

It is the latest of multiple polls and other indicators to suggest that DeSantis has replaced Trump as the favored candidate for the presidential election in 2024 (if he should decide to run of course).

DeSantis' star is rising

A YouGov poll carried out immediately after midterms which showed Ron DeSantis with a substantial lead over Trump as the preferred candidate of Republicans.

While DeSantis is yet to formally declare himself a candidate for president, there are various signs of his intention to do so. Moves are underway to change Florida law so that he could run for president without having to resign from the position of Governor.

A further sign of his growing power and influence, if one were needed, is that DeSantis was recently nominated for the Time Magazine 'Person of the Year'. The accolade went to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky but the fact that DeSantis was nominated for the award is a sign he is gaining influence and notoriety.

Liz Cheney was also nominated for the Time Magazine award - she came second in the poll of Utah voters for the preferred Republican candidate for president, also ahead of Donald Trump.

Trump falling out of favor

Ever since he announced his candidacy for the 2024 election, there have been signs that Trump is losing status and support within the GOP, from other Republicans, donors and even the conservative news media.

Conservative news media outlets have also seemed to distance themselves from Trump, and the New York Post was dismissive to the point of mocking Trump with coverage of his announcement consigned to page 26 of the tabloid when news broke.

Various Republican mega-donors have publicly declared that they too will be supporting Ron DeSantis with political donations going forwards, and not Donald Trump. In the words of billionaire investor Ken Griffin:

"I'd like to think that the Republican Party is ready to move on from somebody who has been for this party a three-time loser."

Tension between the two?

Trump meanwhile has angered many at the core of the GOP by referring to DeSantis as 'Ron DeSanctimonious' on the eve of midterm voting. The continuing polls showing DeSantis ahead of him, will come as an even bigger blow to Trump whose popularity appears to be waning amongst all but those at the core of the MAGA movement.

The latest poll of Florida's Republicans provides another strong reminder for Donald Trump that he is not assured the same support that he clearly believes he can count on. No matter how much his remaining supporters like Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia may pledge their continuing devotion to his cause, it seems like he may well have had his time.

Do you think that Donald Trump's political career is over? Do you think that it's time that Governor Ron DeSantis declared his intention to run for president, or should he be focused on delivering for Floridians right now? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Governor Ron DeSantis# Republican Party# GOP# Donald Trump

Comments / 104

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
33445 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Florida's Legislators to Consider A Law That Formally Prevents Vigilante Justice - No More Citizen's Arrests in Florida

When Florida's legislators convene in April 2023 to discuss newly proposed bills, one that they'll consider is HB25 - the Citizen's Arrest bill which was introduced for consideration on December 6.

Read full story
123 comments
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Brags That if She’d Organised the J6 Insurrection “We Would Have Won… We Would Have Been Armed”

On December 10, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was in New York to address the New York Young Republican Club. She featured on a roster of speakers at the gala dinner, alongside Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani and Jack Posobiec - a who's-who of far-right conservative speakers.

Read full story
37 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Addresses New York Young Republican Club Dinner Along With Other Right-Wing Figures

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 10, Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - travelled to New York where she addressed the New York Young Republican Club at their annual gala dinner. Taylor-Greene, who seldom misses the opportunity to share her most radical views joined a roster of other guests and speakers including Steve Bannon, Donald Trump Jr and former Trump attorney and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Read full story
88 comments
Georgia State

Michael Flynn, Former Trump Security Adviser Forced To Appear Before Georgia Court Investigating 2020 Election Fraud

Another blow to Trump's claims of election interference?. On December 8, General Michael Flynn appeared in a closed hearing of a Georgia Grand Jury investigating claims of election fraud in the state of Georgia.

Read full story
159 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Shortlisted for Time Magazine ‘Person of the Year – 2022’

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byGage Skidmore from United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 7, Time Magazine will release the result of its annual reader poll that names their 'Person of the Year' - the individual who has been most influential in the world this year. When its shortlist of candidates was announced, some were slightly shocked that Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has made the shortlist!

Read full story
39 comments
Georgia State

As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"

Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.

Read full story
1071 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Dismisses Climate Change and Warns That the Government Will “Force You To Drive an EV”

After Gov. Kemp announces 8,000 new EV jobs in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 6, Georgia's most-controversial and divisive Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to claim that warnings of global warming haven't amounted to anything, since "the planet hasn't instantly exploded in a fireball."

Read full story
84 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Ron DeSantis Tops Another Poll of Preferred Republican Presidential Candidates – Liz Cheney Was 2nd, Trump 3rd

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A poll of voters reported on December 3 has found that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is the favored presidential candidate amongst Republican respondents, with 24.2% of the vote. Liz Cheney, the rebellious Republican from Wyoming was the second most favored candidate amongst respondents with 16.4%. Trump trailed Cheney and DeSantis with just 14.6%.

Read full story
507 comments
Florida State

Gov. Newsom Attacks Gov. Ron DeSantis on Twitter: “DeSantis’ Florida: Where Civil Rights Go To Die”

Gov. Gavin Newsom TV AdvertPhoto byTwitter of GavinNewsom. On December 5, Governor Gavin Newsom of California unleashed his latest attack in the ongoing war of words between him and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. The Democrat Newsom decided to take issue with Gov. DeSantis' recent crack-down on so-called 'woke ideology', in a tweet that included the statement:

Read full story
93 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Republican Lt. Governor Couldn’t Bring Himself To Vote for Herschel Walker: “One of the Worst” Candidates Ever

Herschel WalkerPhoto byTech. Sgt. Samuel King Jr., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As Georgia's runoff election draws close, it was reported on December 4 that even the Republican Lt. Governor of the state couldn't bring himself to vote for Herschel Walker - the Trump-endorsed candidate for Senate.

Read full story
23 comments
Florida State

Florida's Disney World Resort To Rebrand Splash Mountain Ride To Make It More 'Inclusive'

More evidence of a 'woke' corporate agenda. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On December 2, the Disney Corporation announced on Twitter that in January 2023 the Splash Mountain ride at each of its two U.S. theme parks will be closed for rebranding to make the ride more 'inclusive'.

Read full story
12 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Confirms Her Reality TV Show ‘Life With MTG’ Is Launching in 2023

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 4, Georgia's most-controversial Republican appeared to confirm that in 2023 she'll be appearing in her own reality TV show - 'Life with MTG'.

Read full story
64 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis Continues Crusade Against ‘Woke’ Corporations, Pulling $2 Billion From ESG Investment Fund

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. Amongst other things, 2022 was the year when its Republican Governor Ron DeSantis went to war on the so-called 'woke' political agenda.

Read full story
437 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.

Read full story
1722 comments
Florida State

‘Freedom Patriot Project’ Calls-Out Florida’s Governor for Not Supporting Them – A Smart Move by Ron DeSantis?

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. As numerous other hardline Republicans declare their support for the Freedom Patriot Project, it was called out by members of the movement that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis hasn't been in touch with them, nor suggested he's on their side, it emerged on December 1.

Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

Barack Obama Mocks Herschel Walker at Georgia Rally, After Republican’s Campaign Speech About Vampires and Werewolves

On December 1, former Democratic President Barack Obama stopped by in Georgia to campaign once again on behalf of incumbent senate candidate Raphael Warnock. And as was the case when Obama was last in Georgia, he used his campaign address to question credentials, motivation and intellectual suitability of Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

Read full story
120 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Endorses Herschel Walker – “It Would Be Great To Have a Dog up There in the Senate”

Georgia Republicans stick together ahead of runoff. On November 30, Georgia's most controversial Republican live-streamed on her newly reinstated personal Twitter account, and appealed to voters to cast their ballot for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in the state's runoff election on December 6.

Read full story
323 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Release of His New Book: A “Blueprint for America’s Revival”

Cover of Ron DeSantis' BookPhoto byDeSantisBook.com. On November 30, as the holiday shopping gets underway, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to announce the release of his new book entitled "The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival".

Read full story
247 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Wades Into “Corporate Communism” Debate, Accusing Apple of Supporting Chinese Government

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 29, while in Duval County to announce new infrastructure funding, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis waded into the recent debate over what has been termed "Corporate Communism" by Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy