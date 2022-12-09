Ron DeSantis Scored More Favorably Than Donald Trump Amongst Florida’s Republicans, According to Latest Opinion Poll

DeSantis scored 86% favorable, Trump just 70%

Governor Ron DeSantis Photo by Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

In the same week that a poll of voters in Utah suggested that Ron DeSantis was the most popular Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election, ahead of Donald Trump, a newly reported poll of Florida Republicans has shown that DeSantis is viewed much more favorably by members of the GOP than Donald Trump in his home state too.

DeSantis was scored favorably by 86% of Florida Republicans, with Trump being scored favorably by just 70%.

It is the latest of multiple polls and other indicators to suggest that DeSantis has replaced Trump as the favored candidate for the presidential election in 2024 (if he should decide to run of course).

DeSantis' star is rising

A YouGov poll carried out immediately after midterms which showed Ron DeSantis with a substantial lead over Trump as the preferred candidate of Republicans.

While DeSantis is yet to formally declare himself a candidate for president, there are various signs of his intention to do so. Moves are underway to change Florida law so that he could run for president without having to resign from the position of Governor.

A further sign of his growing power and influence, if one were needed, is that DeSantis was recently nominated for the Time Magazine 'Person of the Year'. The accolade went to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky but the fact that DeSantis was nominated for the award is a sign he is gaining influence and notoriety.

Liz Cheney was also nominated for the Time Magazine award - she came second in the poll of Utah voters for the preferred Republican candidate for president, also ahead of Donald Trump.

Trump falling out of favor

Ever since he announced his candidacy for the 2024 election, there have been signs that Trump is losing status and support within the GOP, from other Republicans, donors and even the conservative news media.

Conservative news media outlets have also seemed to distance themselves from Trump, and the New York Post was dismissive to the point of mocking Trump with coverage of his announcement consigned to page 26 of the tabloid when news broke.

Various Republican mega-donors have publicly declared that they too will be supporting Ron DeSantis with political donations going forwards, and not Donald Trump. In the words of billionaire investor Ken Griffin:

"I'd like to think that the Republican Party is ready to move on from somebody who has been for this party a three-time loser."

Tension between the two?

Trump meanwhile has angered many at the core of the GOP by referring to DeSantis as 'Ron DeSanctimonious' on the eve of midterm voting. The continuing polls showing DeSantis ahead of him, will come as an even bigger blow to Trump whose popularity appears to be waning amongst all but those at the core of the MAGA movement.

The latest poll of Florida's Republicans provides another strong reminder for Donald Trump that he is not assured the same support that he clearly believes he can count on. No matter how much his remaining supporters like Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia may pledge their continuing devotion to his cause, it seems like he may well have had his time.

Do you think that Donald Trump's political career is over? Do you think that it's time that Governor Ron DeSantis declared his intention to run for president, or should he be focused on delivering for Floridians right now? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.