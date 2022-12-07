Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Shortlisted for Time Magazine ‘Person of the Year – 2022’

On December 7, Time Magazine will release the result of its annual reader poll that names their 'Person of the Year' - the individual who has been most influential in the world this year. When its shortlist of candidates was announced, some were slightly shocked that Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has made the shortlist!

It's not a popularity contest

Time Magazine goes to great lengths to point out that this isn't a popularity contest as such - but rather a means of identifying the individual who has had the most influence and bearing on the world in the previous 12 months. To that end, the other shortlisted candidates demonstrate that it's not necessarily a collection of well-loved people.

The President of China - Xi Jinping, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Mackenzie Scott - the former wife of Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos, politician Liz Cheney and the new owner of Twitter - Elon Musk - all feature on the shortlist.

Elon Musk was also named the most influential person in 2021. Another notable (but not liked) winner of the accolade in 1938 was Adolf Hitler. It demonstrates that a nomination isn't a vote of confidence or appreciation.

DeSantis is growing in popularity and influence

DeSantis has apparently made it onto the shortlist of nominees for his growing power and influence in the state of Florida and on the national political stage as a prospective candidate for president in 2024. His convincing win over Democrat Charlie Crist in the November midterms was the Republican party's most clearcut contest of the elections.

Since then, rumours of a DeSantis run for the White House have strengthened. Multiple opinion polls have concluded that the Florida Republican is significantly more popular than Donald Trump (himself a winner of the award in 2016) as the preferred Republican candidate.

A recent poll of Utah voters Liz Cheney also scored more votes than Trump too. It signifies that the 'Florida Man' Trump who declared his candidacy in November, may well have fallen out of favor with the GOP for good.

Even Republican mega-donors and conservative news media outlets are severing links with Trump in favor of DeSantis. Some Republican politicians previously loyal to Trump have also declared their support and admiration for DeSantis, including one of the more extreme MAGA Republicans - Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

Only those most-loyal to Trump remain convinced of his power, chief among them Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia who is also rumored to be his preferred presidential running mate.

Controversial, but influential

While many of the laws that Ron DeSantis has enacted and the decisions he has taken are considered divisive and controversial by his opponents, it would seem then that there is little doubt that he is indeed influential and powerful, and certainly popular with his supporters too.

Whether he has gained enough votes from Time Magazine's readership to earn the title for 2022 remains to be seen however.

Do you think that Florida's Ron DeSantis is a suitable candidate for Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year'? Should the award recognize positive achievements or just power and influence? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

