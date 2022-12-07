As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"

Another Trump-endorsed Republican loses

Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald Trump Photo by Shutterstock

Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.

Warnock's victory represents a lot of different things to different people. Some will be surprised that the race even went to a runoff vote. Many will find it hard to believe that late polling suggested that the race was too close to call and that the Republican Herschel Walker even stood a chance of victory.

For Georgia's most controversial Republican - Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene - Herschel Walker's loss represents a failing in how the Republicans campaigned for the Senate seat, and she shared her opinions on Twitter during the early hours of December 7:

Did Republicans really believe in Walker?

In the days before the runoff, MTG had urged Georgia's voters to vote in favor of Walker, but there's a good chance that her support was driven by her close relationship with the one-term former president Donald Trump (who endorsed Walker) rather than her belief in the former NFL player.

Her vocal support of Walker seems likely more to do with the Republican party's wider priorities than her personal admiration or support for him as a candidate. Earlier this year, Walker pulled out of a rally that Taylor-Greene was holding in Rome, Georgia after it emerged that she'd spoken at a conference held by the controversial white-supremacist group, America First, headed by Nick Fuentes.

MTG's apparent links to a white-supremacist group would be unlikely to be a solid basis for a good relationship between her and Herschel Walker, regardless of whether Donald Trump had encouraged Walker to run.

More widely within the Republican party it emerged that even Georgia's Republican Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, had admitted that he hadn't voted for Walker, describing him as "one of the worst" candidates ever.

Democrats rallied around Warnock

Raphael Warnock however, has received a great deal of support from some of the most influential figures within the Democratic party. Former president Barack Obama campaigned in Georgia in the run-up to the midterms and again before the runoff vote, both to offer support to Warnock and to raise questions over the Republican candidate.

In one of his speeches, Obama was particularly harsh in his assessment of the Republican's motivation, and the potential consequences if he were to win:

"Seems to me he's a celebrity who wants to be a politician. We've seen how that goes."

It was a clear reference to the one-term Republican president Donald Trump, who prior to running for the White House, was similarly inexperienced as a public servant.

Obama continued:

"There is very little evidence that he has taken any interest, bothered to learn anything about or displayed any kind of inclination towards public service or volunteer work or helping people in any way. At least we don't really know about it, and that does make you suspect."

In his December 1 address, Obama went on to mock Walker for a speech in which the Republican had spent two minutes talking about vampires and werewolves!

Trump losing relevance?

Warnock's victory is the latest evidence that an endorsement from Donald Trump doesn't seem to mean much any longer. Kari Lake and Mehmet Oz - both Trump endorsed candidates - lost their respective elections recently, and while Trump is now focused on his presidential campaign in 2024, there's little evidence that he has much status or standing with Republicans any longer.

In the end, MTG could be right in that there were many mistakes made in the Republican party's campaign for Georgia. There's a good chance it seems, that the problems began with the candidate who was selected, and the person who endorsed him.

Are you relieved that Raphael Warnock won the Georgia runoff? Do you think that Herschel Walker could have done a good job, or are you just glad that he didn't get elected? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.