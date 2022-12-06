Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Dismisses Climate Change and Warns That the Government Will “Force You To Drive an EV”

After Gov. Kemp announces 8,000 new EV jobs in Georgia

On December 6, Georgia's most-controversial and divisive Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to claim that warnings of global warming haven't amounted to anything, since "the planet hasn't instantly exploded in a fireball."

While riffing on her suggestion that there was no evidence of climate change, she went on to warn that "climate cult" members of the government are preparing to force Americans to have to drive an Electric Vehicle (EV).

Her remarks seem hysterical and alarmist to say the least. She also seems to have chosen to overlook that in late October Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed a deal with car manufacturer Hyundai that will see the auto-giant investing over $5 billion in the Peach State, while creating 8,100 jobs for Georgians to staff its EV manufacturing base.

MTG confused about climate change?

While her December 6 Tweet was ill-informed, it isn't the first time that MTG has displayed a lack of basic understanding when it comes to climate change and renewable sources of energy. Earlier this year during a speech, she displayed a great deal of ignorance after saying that wind and solar energy don't work at night. Her comments have since drawn mocking and criticism online.

In an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting network earlier this year, Taylor-Greene went even further, arguing that global warming and climate change were actually good things, stating:

“This Earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us.”

Deaths caused by heat are on the increase

MTG's rationale, stated at the time she made such an ill-informed comment was that many die as a result of cold each year! Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has reported recently that record-breaking heatwaves in Europe this summer, were responsible for at least 15,000 deaths alone.

In the United States, the summer heatwaves experienced in July set more than 350 new daily high-temperature records, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). During the summer, more than 100 million Americans were existing under heat alerts, with over 80% experiencing temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

It has become an accepted fact that extreme heat is responsible for more deaths than are attributed to other weather disasters, including floods, hurricanes and tornadoes.

Focusing on the wrong things

It would seem that since getting back her unrestricted access to Twitter, Taylor-Greene has been making up for lost time since getting banned - taking on the most controversial and devisive topics in an attempt to get as much publicity for herself as she can.

As well as trying to motivate voters to support Herschel Walker as the Republican candidate in the state's runoff election she has also repeatedly tweeted her support for the one-term former president Donald Trump after he announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. Her enthusiasm for Trump could be something to do with having been rumored to be his running mate for the White House.

On December 4 she used the social media platform to tease the release of her new Reality TV show - 'Life with MTG' which is supposedly being broadcast early in 2023.

Given the seriousness of global warming and the clear evidence of it, together with the fact that her state of Georgia is due to benefit enormously from the manufacture of electric vehicles both in the investment and the jobs created by Hyundai, MTG may be well-advised to get her facts straight.

Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene is poorly informed and alarmist in how she approaches climate change? Do you think her remarks are fair and that climate change isn't real? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.