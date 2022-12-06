Florida’s Ron DeSantis Tops Another Poll of Preferred Republican Presidential Candidates – Liz Cheney Was 2nd, Trump 3rd

Toby Hazlewood

Good for DeSantis, not so much for Trump

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48R5pj_0jYxRlD300
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

A poll of voters reported on December 3 has found that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is the favored presidential candidate amongst Republican respondents, with 24.2% of the vote. Liz Cheney, the rebellious Republican from Wyoming was the second most favored candidate amongst respondents with 16.4%. Trump trailed Cheney and DeSantis with just 14.6%.

The poll of voters in Utah, historically a state that broadly supported Trump, is further evidence of a continuing shift away from Donald Trump as the mainstay of the GOP. It also shows once again that Ron DeSantis is growing in popularity and influence outside of the Sunshine State.

It's the same result as that within a YouGov poll carried out immediately after midterms which showed Ron DeSantis with a substantial lead over Trump as the preferred candidate of Republicans.

Trump falling out of favor

Ever since he announced his candidacy for the 2024 election, there have been signs that Trump is losing status and support within the GOP, from other Republicans, donors and even the conservative news media.

Conservative news media outlets have also seemed to distance themselves from Trump, and the New York Post was dismissive to the point of mocking Trump with coverage of his announcement consigned to page 26 of the tabloid when news broke.

Various Republican mega-donors have publicly declared that they too will be supporting Ron DeSantis with political donations going forwards, and not Donald Trump. In the words of billionaire investor Ken Griffin:

"I'd like to think that the Republican Party is ready to move on from somebody who has been for this party a three-time loser."

Trump meanwhile has angered many at the core of the GOP by referring to DeSantis as 'Ron DeSanctimonious' on the eve of midterm voting. The continuing polls showing DeSantis ahead of him, will come as an even bigger blow to Trump whose popularity appears to be waning amongst all but those at the core of the MAGA movement.

DeSantis' star is rising

While Ron DeSantis is yet to formally declare himself in the running for president, there are various signs of his emerging interest. Moves are underway to change Florida law so that he could run for president without having to resign from the position of Governor.

He has also announced the release of his new book - subtitled 'A Blueprint for America's Revival'. The book could well be timed to coincide with an announcement of his candidacy and may well give an indication of his priorities if he were to be elected.

While the December poll of voters in Utah represents just one small subset of Americans, it's another timely reminder for Donald Trump that he is not assured the same support that he clearly believes he can count on. No matter how much his remaining supporters like Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia may pledge their devotion to his cause, it seems like he may have had his time.

Meanwhile, for Ron DeSantis it would appear that his rise in popularity amongst Republicans has only just begun.

Do you think this poll represents the true feelings of Republican voters and is right in suggesting Ron DeSantis as the preferred candidate? Do you think Donald Trump should back away from running for the White House again? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

# Florida# Governor Ron DeSantis# Republican Party# GOP# Donald Trump

