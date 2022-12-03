Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

The bill passed in spite of her obstruction

On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.

Notably however, in spite of regularly speaking of their devotion to the nations veterans who have served the United States, Georgia's controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of 44 Republicans to vote against the bill. It passed by 376 votes to 44.

MTG was joined by other notable House Republicans including Lauren Boebert, and other Representatives from Georgia including Jody Hice and Drew Ferguson who also voted to deny enhanced maternity services for veterans.

Something against veterans?

This isn't even the first time this year that MTG and other Republicans have voted to prevent bills that would otherwise benefit America's veterans.

On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.

The bill passed the house by 376 votes to 49 - the votes against it all coming from Republicans including MTG and the usual crowd of Republican Representatives who seem intent on blocking bills that should seem like no-brainers to support.

The objection of MTG and other Republicans seems largely symbolic anyway, since the bills passed and were voted into law regardless.

Continuing where she left off?

Having secured another term in office for herself in recent midterms, it would seem that Marjorie Taylor-Greene is picking up where she left off, voting against bills that would provide much needed help to Americans.

Earlier this year, she was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.

It's not clear what prompts politicians from either side of the political aisle to vote against bills that seem destined to pass with bipartisan support, other than to make symbolic objections and to draw attention to themselves.

Given her recent actions on her newly-reinstated personal Twitter account - trying to spread panic about "corporate communism" (based on businesses stopping advertising on Twitter) and using the platform to plea for money from supporters to help her meet a $700k legal bill - it would seem that MTG is motivated largely by profile raising and selfish purposes, rather than trying to the best for her citizens in Georgia.

Do you think Marjorie Taylor-Greene should be voting more positively regarding bills that have a clear humanitarian purpose rather than using the votes to gain publicity for herself? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.