Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye

Toby Hazlewood

Was she aware of the meeting beforehand?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyPey_0jQsuNKV00
Marjorie Taylor-Greene

It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.

Since the event, it has also emerged that there was another attendee with the group - Milo Yiannopoulos - who is now Ye's campaign manager. Milo also previously worked as a congressional intern for Marjorie Taylor-Greene this summer.

While many have expressed disbelief that anyone in the Republican party could think it a good idea for Trump to associate with figures like Fuentes and Ye, there's suspicion that MTG could have been aware of the meeting in advance, given her links to Milo.

She also spoke at an America First event, organized by Fuentes earlier this year. As such, she has close associations with at least two of the three who happened to be dining with Trump before thanksgiving.

Is Taylor-Greene sabotaging Trump?

The allegations originate from Laura Loomer - a political activist who has accused Taylor-Greene of undermining Trump on the social platform Telegram. The allegations have likely hit MTG hard given that she's previously been rumored to be Trump's preferred running-mate as he mounts his bid for the White House in 2024.

Whether Taylor-Greene set up the meeting with Trump, or whether she was even aware of it in advance, many figures within the Republican party have responded in disbelief that Trump should have hosted such divisive and controversial figures at his home.

Outgoing Governor of Arkansas - Asa Hutchison commented that Trump had set a poor example in his conduct:

"I don't think it's a good idea for a leader that's setting an example for the country or the party to meet with [an] avowed racist or anti-Semite."

Trump himself has denied being aware of who the people were that he had invited for dinner at his Florida home, posting a message on his Truth Social platform:

Time for damage limitation for MTG (and Trump)?

Since Trump announced his candidacy for president in 2024, Marjorie Taylor-Greene has gone to great lengths to declare her support and admiration for the former one-term president.

She declared that America needed to give him another term to "finish what he started" during his single term in office. Since getting her personal Twitter account back (after Elon Musk decided to remove bans from her account and those of Trump, Ye and various other figures) she has also gone on to rant about some of Trump's favorite topics - including allegations of rigged elections and hitting out at so-called 'corporate communism'.

Besides MTG's vocal support of Trump, other conservative news outlets, Republicans and associated figures have been less enthusiastic. The New York Post greeted his announcement with mocking, and consigned the story to page 26 of their tabloid under the heading "Florida Man Makes Announcement".

Republican donors have also signaled that they've lost faith in Trump and many have pledged to support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis instead. In Georgia, various senior Republicans also pleaded with Trump to avoid holding a campaign rally in the state before the runoff elections have been held, fearing that a Trump event would distract attention from Herschel Walker's campaign.

A link between MTG and the meeting between Trump and Nick Fuentes may yet be proved or disproved, but either way this demonstrates how closely linked some of the most divisive key players are - not something that will benefit Americans in the slightest.

Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene should associate with such divisive figures on the fringes of extreme-right politics? Should she be more focused on serving the people of Georgia who elected her? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

