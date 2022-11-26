Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Invites Elon Musk to Congressional Hearing on Twitter Bans – A Priority for Georgians?

Is it a mystery why she got banned?

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Photo by Shutterstock

On November 26, Georgia's outspoken Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene gave residents of her state an early insight into how she intends to serve them following her recent reelection - by leading a Congressional Oversight enquiry into why she and other divisive and controversial individuals were banned from the Twitter platform by content moderators.

Following a call for the new owner of Twitter - Elon Musk - to release details of internal discussions that led to figures like MTG, the former one-term president Donald Trump and Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) being banned from the platform, Taylor-Greene used her newly reinstated personal account to invite Musk to a Congressional Oversight hearing to investigate the matter.

Is this a priority for Georgia's residents?

Whether it's truly a priority for Georgians who voted for MTG, to understand why she was banned is unclear. To most, it seems clear that she was banned for violating content policies after repeatedly using the platform to distribute divisive opinions and misinformation.

Since she's been reinstated, she appears to have picked up exactly where she left off and is using her personal account for a variety of questionable posts.

Within 24 hours of the account being live again, she published an hour-long livestream in which she appealed for donors to help her meet a $700,000 legal bill.

MTG reinstated to oversight committees

As Taylor-Greene was campaigning for reelection in the run-up to the midterms, it emerged that she would be eligible to be reinstated to Congressional Oversight committees if reelected.

Kevin McCarthy - the Republican House Leader at the time had confirmed that contingent on being voted into the role, MTG could be reinstated after she had all committee appointments withdrawn in February of this year for allegedly advocating for violence against certain members of congress.

Now, having secured a new term it would seem clear how MTG intends to use the new found responsibility and power - calling public attention to her pet projects and personal priorities, including securing the right to say whatever she likes about whoever and whatever she chooses without fear of consequences.

While this is the essence of free speech, it's a great responsibility. Some would argue that personally sponsoring a witch-hunt to track down who approved her personal account being banned from Twitter isn't what she was voted into office to do - particularly the Georgians who voted her into power to represent their district.

Whether the appropriate documents will be released by Twitter to support the investigation, remains to be seen.

Do you think Marjorie Taylor-Greene is using her position in public office for appropriate purposes, or should she be focusing on the priorities of those in her district? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.