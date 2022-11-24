Barack Obama To Campaign in Georgia on December 1 As Raphael Warnock Leads Herschel Walker in Runoff Polling

Warnock leads Walker by 51% to 47%

Barack Obama Photo by Shutterstock

It was reported on November 21 that former President Barack Obama will once again campaign on behalf of Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock, ahead of the state runoff elections. The visit is due to happen on December 1.

Democrats will be hoping that Obama's visit is enough to sway Georgia's voters that this time they should put their faith in Raphael Warnock. And now, a poll from AARP shows that Warnock is enjoying a small lead over Walker as early voting opens.

Warnock is leading Walker by 51% to 47%.

Obama returning to Georgia

Obama last campaigned in Georgia in late October. At the time, he gave a speech containing cutting remarks in which he questioned the capability and capacity of Herschel Walker to carry out a high-profile role in public office.

Commenting on Walker - the former star of the NFL - Obama was particular stark in his assessment of the Republican's motivation, and the potential consequences if he were to win:

"Seems to me he's a celebrity who wants to be a politician. We've seen how that goes."

It was a clear reference to the one-term Republican president Donald Trump, who prior to running for the White House, was similarly inexperienced as a public servant.

Obama continued:

"There is very little evidence that he has taken any interest, bothered to learn anything about or displayed any kind of inclination towards public service or volunteer work or helping people in any way. At least we don't really know about it, and that does make you suspect."

Walker hits back

Following Obama's comments, Walker wasted no time responding to Obama's remarks, pointing to his other achievements in life besides being a professional athlete.

"I created businesses; I sit on a publicly traded board. So those are things I've done outside of football. Put my resume against his resume. I put it up any time of the day, and I think I've done well,"

The back-and-forth between Obama and Walker wasn't the only factor at play, but in spite of various polls showing the gap between the two candidates changing, the election itself was incredibly close with neither candidate scoring more than 50% of the vote.

Georgia's Republicans keen to keep Trump away

One thing uniting both Republicans and Democrats, is that both are keen to keep Donald Trump away.

On November 20 it emerged that senior Republicans in the state were keen to keep Donald Trump away before the runoff election, believing that any campaign visit by him would likely steal attention away from the issue at hand.

Ever since the former one-term president announced his candidacy, conservative news media, Republican politicians and mega-donors alike have been distancing themselves from Trump. Only figures like Georgia's controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene seem to remain unfailingly loyal to Trump.

It suggests that Republicans across the nation are losing faith in Trump, and fear that his brand of political campaigning will be harmful to others in the party.

Time will tell whether Obama's campaign visit to the Peach State helps the Democrats secure another Senate seat.

Do you think that an appearance by Barack Obama would change the minds of voters? Do you think that the outcome of the runoff election will return Walker or Warnock as the winner? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.