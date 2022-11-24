Barack Obama To Campaign in Georgia on December 1 As Raphael Warnock Leads Herschel Walker in Runoff Polling

Toby Hazlewood

Warnock leads Walker by 51% to 47%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1hra_0jMLOpoE00
Barack ObamaPhoto byShutterstock

It was reported on November 21 that former President Barack Obama will once again campaign on behalf of Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock, ahead of the state runoff elections. The visit is due to happen on December 1.

Democrats will be hoping that Obama's visit is enough to sway Georgia's voters that this time they should put their faith in Raphael Warnock. And now, a poll from AARP shows that Warnock is enjoying a small lead over Walker as early voting opens.

Warnock is leading Walker by 51% to 47%.

Obama returning to Georgia

Obama last campaigned in Georgia in late October. At the time, he gave a speech containing cutting remarks in which he questioned the capability and capacity of Herschel Walker to carry out a high-profile role in public office.

Commenting on Walker - the former star of the NFL - Obama was particular stark in his assessment of the Republican's motivation, and the potential consequences if he were to win:

"Seems to me he's a celebrity who wants to be a politician. We've seen how that goes." 

It was a clear reference to the one-term Republican president Donald Trump, who prior to running for the White House, was similarly inexperienced as a public servant.

Obama continued:

"There is very little evidence that he has taken any interest, bothered to learn anything about or displayed any kind of inclination towards public service or volunteer work or helping people in any way. At least we don't really know about it, and that does make you suspect." 

Walker hits back

Following Obama's comments, Walker wasted no time responding to Obama's remarks, pointing to his other achievements in life besides being a professional athlete.

"I created businesses; I sit on a publicly traded board. So those are things I've done outside of football. Put my resume against his resume. I put it up any time of the day, and I think I've done well,"

The back-and-forth between Obama and Walker wasn't the only factor at play, but in spite of various polls showing the gap between the two candidates changing, the election itself was incredibly close with neither candidate scoring more than 50% of the vote.

Georgia's Republicans keen to keep Trump away

One thing uniting both Republicans and Democrats, is that both are keen to keep Donald Trump away.

On November 20 it emerged that senior Republicans in the state were keen to keep Donald Trump away before the runoff election, believing that any campaign visit by him would likely steal attention away from the issue at hand.

Ever since the former one-term president announced his candidacy, conservative news media, Republican politicians and mega-donors alike have been distancing themselves from Trump. Only figures like Georgia's controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene seem to remain unfailingly loyal to Trump.

It suggests that Republicans across the nation are losing faith in Trump, and fear that his brand of political campaigning will be harmful to others in the party.

Time will tell whether Obama's campaign visit to the Peach State helps the Democrats secure another Senate seat.

Do you think that an appearance by Barack Obama would change the minds of voters? Do you think that the outcome of the runoff election will return Walker or Warnock as the winner? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Georgia# Republican Party# Herschel Walker# Raphael Warnock# Barack Obama

Comments / 107

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
31038 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Ron DeSantis’ Presidential Chances Increase After Donald Trump Hosts a White Supremacist for Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 26 it was reported that Donald Trump had hosted the rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and renowned right-wing broadcaster and white supremacist Nick Fuentes for dinner at his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida.

Read full story
716 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Invites Elon Musk to Congressional Hearing on Twitter Bans – A Priority for Georgians?

On November 26, Georgia's outspoken Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene gave residents of her state an early insight into how she intends to serve them following her recent reelection - by leading a Congressional Oversight enquiry into why she and other divisive and controversial individuals were banned from the Twitter platform by content moderators.

Read full story
102 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Asks House Republicans To Defund Enquiry Into Donald Trump – An Appropriate Use of Power?

With the Republican party taking control of the House, the immediate priority of many House Republicans is emerging. On November 23, Matt Gaetz signaled some of his early points of focus.

Read full story
782 comments
Florida State

Florida Legislators Consider Changing the Law So Governor Ron DeSantis Could Remain in Office if He Runs for President

Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 22 it emerged that Florida's legislators are considering another reversal of the so-called 'resign-to-run' law that has been chopped and changed many times in recent years.

Read full story
1127 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill

The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".

Read full story
2349 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Has Personal Twitter Account Reinstated, Broadcasts Hour-Long Rant About Free Speech

Picking up where she left-off before getting banned. On November 21, Georgia's controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene announced that Elon Musk and Twitter had reinstated her personal Twitter account - MTG had been banned from the site in early 2022 for spreading misinformation about the pandemic.

Read full story
456 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Republicans Plead With Donald Trump To Stay Away From Georgia Ahead of Runoff Election

A Trump campaign could harm Herschel Walker's chances. On November 20, it was reported that various senior Republicans in Georgia have pleaded with Donald Trump's team, asking that he doesn't campaign in the state until after runoff elections have been held later this year.

Read full story
295 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”

All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.

Read full story
475 comments
Florida State

Republican Lauren Boebert Is the Latest To Endorse Florida's Ron DeSantis Over Donald Trump - "He Is America's Governor"

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A feature of the November midterm elections was that the predicted 'red wave' was not as convincing as many within the GOP had predicted, and that many candidates endorsed by the former one-term president Donald Trump, fared much more poorly than expected.

Read full story
818 comments
Florida State

Republican Mega-Donors Ditch “Three-Time Loser” Donald Trump in Favor of Florida’s Ron DeSantis

Billionaires drawn to DeSantis after success in midterms. Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In a week when the former one-term president Donald Trump announced he would be campaigning to become the President of the United States in 2024, it seems that many who he may have relied on for support are jumping ship - including many of the Republican party's most affluent financial donors.

Read full story
372 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito Season

MosquitoPhoto by Егор Камелев on Unsplash. Thanks to its warm, humid climate, mosquitos are a fact of life in Florida. Now, according to recent data from Climate Central, the mosquito season in the Tampa area is growing longer with mosquitoes thriving in temperatures of between 50-95°F — Tampa Bay's sweet spot.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Sees ‘Stop WOKE’ Bill Blocked by Tallahassee Judge

Will the controversial bill overcome first hurdle?. On November 17, a Florida Federal Judge blocked the law pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis intended to restrict teaching of race-based theory in colleges. The so-called 'Stop WOKE Act', approved by the senate earlier this year was issued with a temporary injunction yesterday, with District Judge Mark Walker calling it "positively dystopian".

Read full story
125 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Welcomes Kyle Rittenhouse to Washington After Announcing Ukraine Funding Enquiry

On November 17, fresh from reelection, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene had a busy day at the office. First, flanked by other of the more controversial members of the GOP, she introduced a resolution to enquire into the spending of U.S. tax dollars on aid to the Ukraine.

Read full story
4391 comments
Florida State

“Florida Man Makes Announcement – Page 26” – Trump Falls Out of Favor With Conservative Media Outlets

When the former one-term president Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president in 2024 at his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida on November 15, he presumably intended it to be a big deal. And yet, a review of the media coverage given to the event, especially by conservative media outlets was minimal.

Read full story
360 comments
Georgia State

“President Trump Has My Full Endorsement and My Support As Our Republican Nominee in 2024” Says Marjorie Taylor-Greene

Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpShutterstock. On November 15, as the former one-term president Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, many of his most-loyal supporters were quick to declare their support.

Read full story
890 comments
Florida State

As Trump Announces He’s Running for President, His Fans Trample on a DeSantis Flag Outside Trump Tower

Trump feeling threatened by Florida's governor?. On November 15, the former one-term president Donald Trump did what had been expected and announced his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential election - what he called a "quest to save America".

Read full story
788 comments
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says That “Our Elections Are the Laughing Stock of the World”, As Another Trump Candidate Loses

On November 15, as Kari Lake - another Trump-endorsed candidate - saw their election hopes turn to dust, Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to complain about the state of the U.S. electoral system.

Read full story
1089 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Leaders Come Under Pressure To Legalize Marijuana As Marjorie Taylor-Greene Links the Drug With Rising Crime

Now that Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia has secured another term in office, following the recent midterm elections, some of the citizens of his state are renewing pressure on state legislators to reconsider the legal status of marijuana.

Read full story
362 comments
Florida State

A Post-Midterm Poll Shows Ron DeSantis 7% Ahead of Trump As Preferred Republican Presidential Candidate in 2024

DeSantis' popularity builds after midterm victory. Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With his convincing victory in Florida's recent gubernatorial election still fresh in everyone's mind, Governor Ron DeSantis has just topped a new poll of voters, with a 7% lead over the former one-term president Donald Trump as the preferred Republican candidate.

Read full story
84 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy