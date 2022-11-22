Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Has Personal Twitter Account Reinstated, Broadcasts Hour-Long Rant About Free Speech

Toby Hazlewood

Picking up where she left-off before getting banned

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcex3_0jJdkvpl00
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byShutterstock

On November 21, Georgia's controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene announced that Elon Musk and Twitter had reinstated her personal Twitter account - MTG had been banned from the site in early 2022 for spreading misinformation about the pandemic.

She wasted no time in using the account, which she herself describes as "MTG unfiltered" and broadcast an hour-long livestream with the headline "Free Speech is Dead".

In the video she slurped from what looked like a large cocktail as watchers joined the livestream, before going on to rant about the topics that are her current obsessions. These mainly included stolen elections, the border crisis and associated fentanyl crisis, and the right to say whatever you like regardless of the consequences - free speech (in her view).

A free speech problem?

In the weeks before the midterm elections, Taylor-Greene had been bemoaning (via her official Twitter account) that she was unfairly disadvantaged in not having her personal account to use for political campaigning and fundraising. Her plight drew support from a number of other 'notable' Republicans and hangers-on, including pardoned-shooter Kyle Rittenhouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvN8Z_0jJdkvpl00
Kyle Rittenhouse and Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byTwitter of RepMTG

Rittenhouse has since been pictured with MTG at Congress, and has signaled that he too has political ambitions, presumably modelled on the career of Taylor-Greene? The pair share a long association after MTG took up his cause, and after he was found not-guilty of shooting two protesters while he roamed around in Wisconsin carrying an AR-15, Taylor-Greene nominated him for the Congressional Gold Medal.

Fortunately the bill never progressed.

Too much free speech?

The reinstatement of MTG's account on Twitter comes just hours after her idol (and rumored running-mate in the 2024 election) Donald Trump had his account reinstated on the platform too. As well as Donald Trump, rapper Ye (formally known as Kanye West) also had his account reinstated after being banned for anti-Semitic remarks.

It could seem then, that rather than there being a free speech problem - as MTG seems to think there is - perhaps there's an issue about social media platforms giving unrestricted access for people like her to say whatever they want without any potential consequences?

Whether she'll manage to keep her nose clean on Twitter and avoid another ban remains to be seen, and likely depends on whether Twitter, under the leadership of Elon Musk - decides to start moderating content again, or not.

It seems right now, that the only people who get banned are those who mock Musk himself, so perhaps if MTG avoids doing that, she can rest-assured that her access will remain. Time will tell!

Do you think that it's right that controversial politicians like Marjorie Taylor-Greene have unrestricted access to social media platforms that they then use to stir-up hatred and division? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

