Republican Lauren Boebert Is the Latest To Endorse Florida's Ron DeSantis Over Donald Trump - "He Is America's Governor"

More Republicans shift support to DeSantis

A feature of the November midterm elections was that the predicted 'red wave' was not as convincing as many within the GOP had predicted, and that many candidates endorsed by the former one-term president Donald Trump, fared much more poorly than expected.

Amongst those, was Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert, who was one of the last Republicans to secure reelection. On November 19, Boebert spoke on TV news outlets, and proclaimed that while she remained a "huge" supporter of Donald Trump, she has shifted her allegiance to Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

"I love DeSantis"

Commenting on the fact that Trump is angry that many at the core of the Republican party have been slow to react to his recent announcement that he would once again be running for President of the United States, the hard-right Republican from Colorado emphasized that while she's still a fan of Trump, she also admires DeSantis.

According to Boebert:

'I love DeSantis. He is America’s governor, and he has the same policies.”

The sentiments expressed by Lauren Boebert seem to echo those of the wider public, and DeSantis has seemingly won over many more Republicans than those in his home state.

A poll taken by YouGov immediately after the midterms suggests that DeSantis now holds a 7% lead over Trump as the preferred presidential candidate of Republican voters. DeSantis also polls more favorably amongst those over the age of 65 and also with female voters.

If DeSantis has captured the attention of the most-ardent so-called 'MAGA Republicans' like Lauren Boebert then it could well be a further signal of Trump's demise. Since Trump declared his candidacy, only the most extreme Republicans, like Marjorie Taylor-Greene (hotly rumored to be Trump's running mate) have been vocal in their support of the one-term president.

Trump losing ground to DeSantis

While the endorsement of minor House Representatives like Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor-Greene may matter to candidates like Trump, he may well be more concerned by the loss of coverage by conservative news outlets.

Since his announcement, news outlets like Fox News have been scaling back their coverage-of and support-for Trump. The New York Post mocked Trump in its coverage of his announcement of his White House run.

Meanwhile, and perhaps more significant, it has emerged that major 'mega-donors' to the Republican cause, like CEO of Citadel Investments - Ken Griffin - are abandoning "three-time-loser" Trump and choosing instead to divert financial support to the new breed of candidates like Ron DeSantis.

With that, the change of allegiance by minor Republican figures like Lauren Boebert could suddenly take on more significance. Time will tell.

