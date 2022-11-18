Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito Season

Is Climate Change Responsible?

Mosquito Photo by Егор Камелев on Unsplash

Thanks to its warm, humid climate, mosquitos are a fact of life in Florida. Now, according to recent data from Climate Central, the mosquito season in the Tampa area is growing longer with mosquitoes thriving in temperatures of between 50-95°F — Tampa Bay's sweet spot.

Mosquito Days, Tampa Area 2022 Climatecentral.org

The presence of these insect pests typically coincides with hurricane season (June through November) but they are now being seen year-round, with standing water after back-to-back hurricanes spawning lots of larval hatch-out activity in coastal areas.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a request for $276 million of funding on December 7, to deal with the problem of rising sea-levels which threaten low-lying land across the state. The money would fund 76 different projects to improve drainage and increase the height of sea walls across the state.

Speaking on the initiative, DeSantis had this to say:

"We're a low-lying state, we're a storm-prone state, and we're a flood-prone state... All the projects included in this plan will enhance efforts to protect our communities' coastlines and shores."

In the wake of the devastation caused throughout Florida by Hurricane Ian, this type of funding has never seemed more essential.

What can be done?

Stepping back from the bigger questions around cause and effect, following some basic guidelines can help defend against mosquito bites:

Pick the right time to enjoy the outdoors: Mosquitoes are most active at sunrise and sunset.

Use insect repellent.

Get rid of all standing water.

Cover up: Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Keep mosquitoes outside: Use air conditioning or window and door screens. If you are not able to protect yourself from mosquitoes inside your home or hotel, sleep under a mosquito bed net.

Have you noticed more mosquitoes in the Tampa area this year? Should we be worried about Climate Change? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.