Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Welcomes Kyle Rittenhouse to Washington After Announcing Ukraine Funding Enquiry

House Republicans to investigate federal spending

On November 17, fresh from reelection, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene had a busy day at the office. First, flanked by other of the more controversial members of the GOP, she introduced a resolution to enquire into the spending of U.S. tax dollars on aid to the Ukraine.

Later in the day, she also welcomed the pardoned-shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, holding him up as an example of the merits of Constitutional gun rights. Rittenhouse shared that he'd visited Congress and expressed that he hoped to be working as a politician (presumably under the Republican Party) within 5 years.

Rittenhouse was pardoned by a jury who found that he shot two protesters in Wisconsin in self-defense after roaming around in the midst of a riot while carrying a semi-automatic rifle.

MTG sets out her priorities

When Marjorie Taylor-Greene announced her intention to delve into where aid payments to Ukraine had gone, it was apparent that her main aim was to ensure that it hadn't been misappropriated - a noble aim. However, as she announced the audit, it has since become clear that she's most concerned that none of the money has been diverted in donations to the Democrats.

She's also keen to continually point out that the money 'wasted' on providing humanitarian aid to the victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, should have (and could have) instead been used to resolve the U.S. border crisis with Mexico.

A figure of just over $20 billion was cited by MTG as the figure required to build 'President Trump's wall' which she believes would resolve the issue once and for all. The reason why Trump didn't complete the job himself while in office, when there was no war in Ukraine remains unclear.

Championing the cause of Trump

The other clear priority for MTG besides repeating the same broken campaign-promises of the former one-term president Donald Trump, appears to be campaigning to get him back in office. After he announced his candidacy on November 15, MTG jumped into line and offered her endorsement to him. She seems extremely keen that Trump should be granted another term, to "finish the job" that he started.

Whether that holds to completing the border wall that he failed to complete in his first term will only become clear in the unlikely event that he's reelected in 2024. Signs don't look good as many at the core of the Republican party and many conservative media outlets have seemed to dump Trump in recent days.

Kyle's career aspirations

Whether Kyle Rittenhouse will achieve his career aspirations and eventually work in the Capitol remains to be seen. He frequently tweets in support of Marjorie Taylor-Greene and other of the more controversial Republicans. Most surprising is that MTG nominated Rittenhouse for a Congressional gold medal. Thankfully the bill was never progressed.

Not long after he was found not-guilty of murder in his trial for shooting two protesters with an AR-15, another controversial Republican Matt Gaetz of Florida stated on TV that Rittenhouse would make a good intern. Time will tell whether Rittenhouse will eventually be offered such a role with Gaetz, or perhaps with MTG.

Do you think that elected politicians should be so closely associated with controversial figures like Kyle Rittenhouse? Do you support Marjorie Taylor-Greene's investigation into the aid funding to Ukraine? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

