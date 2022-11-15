Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says That “Our Elections Are the Laughing Stock of the World”, As Another Trump Candidate Loses

Criticizing the system that put her in office?

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Shutterstock

On November 15, as Kari Lake - another Trump-endorsed candidate - saw their election hopes turn to dust, Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to complain about the state of the U.S. electoral system.

The Georgia Republican has spent much of the time since securing another term for herself in midterm elections, either broadcasting her support for the former one-term president Donald Trump, or in baiting Democrats. Her November 15 Tweet was apparently intended to draw attention to the state of the American electoral system where it can take many days to return a result in some states.

Even then, the result that saw Republican Kari Lake beaten by her Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs - is unlikely to be what Taylor-Greene or her mentor and hero - Donald Trump - wanted.

MTG criticizes the system that elected her

Some might say that it's hypocritical of MTG to call out the U.S. electoral system that gave her another term in office, as being inherently flawed. She won another term representing Georgia's 14th Congressional District with 66% of the vote compared to her Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers.

Her victory came about largely due to her representing one of the most heavily entrenched Republican districts in Georgia, and in spite of a lackluster campaign and poor debate performance against Flowers.

He called out MTG's links to the January 6 insurrection and the 'Stop the Steal' movement. Kari Lake too is known to be an election denier who believes that Trump is the rightful president of the United States.

Her comments seem to reference the time that it has taken to return a result from midterms in Arizona. Almost a week has passed since voting closed but this, but the time taken is historically a part of elections in the state and the largely distributed population in the state as much as anything else.

The failure of Trump-endorsed candidates

What Taylor-Greene may be complaining about in real terms, is an electoral system that hasn't returned the candidates endorsed by Trump, as victorious. There's been a string of failures by the candidates that he picked, including Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. He has also alienated Ron DeSantis in Florida - referring to him as Ron DeSanctimonious - and many within the Republican party are now distancing themselves from Trump.

Meanwhile MTG continues to push Trump as the only possible candidate for president in 2024 (perhaps as she's been heavily rumored as his running mate). Her continued complaining about the electoral system and the time it takes to return results may well be another way in which she hopes to win favor with Trump. Time will tell whether it wins her favor if he declares a run for the White House.

Do you trust in the electoral system in the United States in representing the will of the people? Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene raises valid concerns over the effectiveness of the system? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.