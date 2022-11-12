Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Ignores Other Republicans Stating That “President Trump Has To Finish the Job”

Going all-in on Trump for a second term

Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Trump Shutterstock

The general consensus among Republicans and conservative news outlets since underwhelming results for the GOP in midterm elections is that the "red wave" that was expected was little more than a swell, and that the former one-term president Donald Trump is a harmful and corrosive influence on the party's progress.

Trump-backed candidate Mehmet Oz lost to John Fetterman in Pennsylvania and Kari Lake is still facing defeat in Arizona.

In spite of this shift in support across much of the GOP, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene and her long-term ally, Matt Gaetz, have gone all-in on Trump. MTG posted on Twitter on November 11 stating that he is the only true option for Republicans as a President, and that he should be voted into power so he can "finish the job":

Trump falling out of favor

MTG seems to be flying in the face of wider opinion in the GOP, and amongst news media outlets that have historically been loyal to Trump and the MAGA cause. It could be largely due to the extensive support that she has given to (and gained from) Trump in recent times, and the fact that she's hotly rumored as a likely running mate if (when) Trump declares himself in the running for the White House.

Conservative news outlet Fox - formally loyal to Trump - is now distancing itself, and the New York Post recently portrayed Trump as a harmful influence in a cover image that is less than flattering.

MTG may want to re-think her allegiances?

While popular thinking might be that it makes sense to distance herself from Trump if she's to make the best of her second term in office - MTG defeated Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers convincingly in her Georgia district - she seems instead to be more focused on her next role in office. The lure of a presidential campaign alongside her apparent hero seems to have powerful appeal.

In the immediate aftermath of the midterms she offered her praise to Trump for putting "everyone else first" and not declaring his presidential campaign at the height of campaigning for the November elections.

Trump misguidedly referred to Florida Republican Ron DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious" in the days before the election, then backtracked, and has since gone all-in on his comments again.

These seem like the actions of someone who is unpredictable and unreliable in what they say and do. Some might believe that these traits make Trump and MTG suitable running-mates after all? What seems to be clear is that MTG is as focused on Trump as she is on doing a good job for the citizens of Georgia who voted to put her in office for a second term.

Do you think that MTG should distance herself from Trump at this point, or is she more focused on a possible career by his side than by serving the citizens of her Georgia district? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.