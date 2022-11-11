Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Defends Lauren Boebert After MSNBC Guest Suggests Boebert May Have to Start an OnlyFans

MTG's outrage at "disgusting comments" about Boebert

On November 10, as the vote count for the few remaining midterm elections drew to a close, Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene (who won another term for herself) took to Twitter to defend her friend and fellow-Republican Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

At the time, Boebert's midterm fortunes were still hanging in the balance with a surprise loss looking imminent. Commentators on MSNBC were speculating over what she might do if she lost her seat, and a guest speculated that her only remaining option may be to start an OnlyFans page.

Marjorie Taylor-Greene to the rescue

MTG apparently found this a "disgusting" suggestion and felt compelled to leap to Boebert's defense, on her Twitter page, ordering that the MSNBC host - Joy Reid - should apologize for her "disgusting comments".

Clearly it caused some offence to MTG that her friend - another of the more controversial members of the Republican party - should be treated with such disdain by members of the press.

The irony - is Taylor-Greene so considerate of others' feelings?

While the Georgia representative - who secured 66% of the vote in her own district - may have felt threatened by the potential loss of an ally in Lauren Boebert, it seems a little ironic that Taylor-Greene should want to chastise others for poorly chosen words.

In October, MTG posted on Twitter that the controversial TV host of Infowars - Alex Jones - was only exercising his right to free speech in denying that the Sandy Hook school shooting even happened. Jones had earlier been fined close to $1 billion by a court for his actions.

Was MTG being so respectful of the feelings of those affected by the shooting when she took up Jones' cause? Maybe if she were so concerned about respecting and being considerate of others' feelings, she would think twice before saying some of the things she has, particularly on social media platforms like Twitter?

Is Boebert bothered?

As of now, Lauren Boebert herself hasn't said much at all about the controversy. At the time of writing, votes are still being counted and she now looks to have squeaked a victory of just 2000 votes over her Democratic challenger.

As such, there seems little need for her to think about other career options - for now. And for Marjorie Taylor-Greene, it seems as though the Georgia representative may well be able to count on Boebert being by her side for another term - unless the tally of votes swings once again.

Do you think Marjorie Taylor-Greene always thinks about the impacts of what she says? Is she right to take up the cause of her fellow-Republican? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.