A Florida Ticket Holder Won $2 Million in the Powerball Draw – The $2 Billion Jackpot Was Won by a Californian Ticket

The November 7 Powerball lottery draw was destined to award the largest single jackpot prize in history - with the jackpot reaching $2.04 billion by the time it was drawn. The draw itself was delayed by a few hours and took place on November 8.

While ticket holders across all 48 of the participating lotteries were undoubtedly hoping for a big win, the biggest prize won by a Floridian ticket holder was $2 million.

Not bad, but nowhere near the $997.6 million lump sum prize that can be claimed by the jackpot ticket holder who lives in California.

That amount is the total prize before taxes of course - which may just eat that prize up a little. Fortunately, California is one of a few states that doesn't charge state taxes on lottery wins. The ticket holder will still have to pay federal taxes at 24%, costing them around $239 million.

The winning ticket was bought at an Exxon gas station in Los Angeles.

Somebody has to win, right?

The previous largest Powerball jackpot awarded a prize of $1.586 billion, and a Floridian couple claimed one third of that prize back in 2016.

While it's nice to dream of such riches, it's also worth remembering that there's a reason why the jackpot hasn't been won for so long - the odds of matching the winning numbers are 1 in 292,201,338! Still, someone has to win, even at those odds?

The Californian lottery winner will have to identify themselves

While many who have won such a massive amount of money would like to remain anonymous so that they don't have to deal with begging letters and the threat of scams and extortion, Californian law states that lottery winners have to identify themselves.

This is the case in the majority of states, with only a few states granting winners the right to accept their prize anonymously.

Fortunately for the Florida ticket holder who won $2 million in the same draw, Florida introduced this same right to privacy this year, under bill HB159.

Winning the lottery might be a dream for some, but there are many well-reported side-effects of big wins that aren't appealing. A study reported in Time magazine suggests that 70% of winners end up bankrupt within a few years.

Would you go public if you won a large sum of money on the lottery? How would you spend your winnings if you did win? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.