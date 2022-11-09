Ron DeSantis Demolishes Democrats in Florida – The Governor Sweeps Into a Second Term, Crushing Charlie Crist

A victory for freedom in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis Twitter of RonDeSantisFL

On November 8, with 89% of the votes counted, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis delivered a triumphant victory speech as he acknowledged those who voted to grant him a second term in office.

In his comments he repeatedly stated that his victory was a triumph for freedom:

"We saw freedom and our very way of life in so many other jurisdictions in this country, wither on the vine. Florida held the line."

It follows a campaign in which he seemed to go from strength-to-strength, gradually and steadily increasing his lead over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Just before the election DeSantis was comfortably polling 10% ahead, and with 89% of votes counted as Crist conceded, the winning margin was almost 20%.

Governor Ron DeSantis on Nov 9 YouTube

Even Charlie Crist was gracious in defeat as he conceded victory to the Republican governor - wishing him congratulations on securing a second term.

Not everyone was so gracious

Meanwhile, an embittered former president Donald Trump complained that DeSantis hadn't been gracious enough in thanks for his endorsement - something that Trump self-centeredly credits for DeSantis' success in office.

Trump's comments won't surprise anyone, but are indicative of the state of relations between the two Florida Republicans. Just days ago, Trump referred to DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious" while referring to an unidentified poll that credited himself with 71% of votes as the preferred presidential candidate and DeSantis with just 10%.

The comments have added fuel to rumors of a growing rift between the two.

Will he see out his second term?

It will be interesting to see how the governor's second term in office unfolds. There are many ways in which he may tighten the Republican party's grasp over Florida, and DeSantis has indicated a number of areas of priority for him going forwards.

He may look to finally deliver upon more-relaxed gun control in Florida. He has previously suggested that passing of such legal changes was a priority and it would fit well with the ethos of 'Freedom Florida' that came through so clearly in his acceptance speech.

The other thing that many have in mind (including the one-term president Donald Trump) is whether DeSantis will deliver the entirety of his second term, or will now use his growing popularity to mount a bid for the White House. It's an ongoing point of debate and DeSantis regularly gets returned as the leading candidate in polls of conservative opinion across the United States.

It's very clear that Donald Trump is worried at the prospect of a DeSantis presidential campaign, as are those within his camp. It seems clear that Trump's popularity within the Republican party is waning and that could make a DeSantis presidential campaign all the more likely. Time will tell if it comes to fruition!

Do you think that Governor DeSantis should see out his second term or is he likely to pursue a presidential campaign? Are you pleased with the results in the gubernatorial election? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.