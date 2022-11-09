Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”

Toby Hazlewood

Most Republicans are glad that he hasn't (yet)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQ38b_0j4D9t0Z00
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneShutterstock

On November 8, as voting in midterm elections got underway in earnest across the United States, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene thought it an appropriate moment to offer praise to her hero - the former one-term president Donald Trump.

She claimed on Twitter that Trump had done everyone else in the Republican party a big favor by not declaring his candidacy during one of his 'Save America' rallies in the run up to midterms. She claimed it was a classic illustration of Trump's decency, in putting everyone else first ahead of himself.

Trump's biggest fan?

Coming from MTG, many will take her comments with a due sense of skepticism - she spoke at one of Trump's last rallies before the midterm elections, choosing to use the occasion to make more ill-advised and crass remarks about the violent attack on Paul Pelosi rather than campaigning in her home state.

It's unsurprising, given that MTG has recently been hotly-tipped as a potential Trump running-mate if and when he announces a run for a second term in the White House. He has since suggested that he will make a big announcement at his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida on November 15 - many suspect this will be when his candidacy is announced.

Trump - harming, not helping?

Many key figures in the Republican party have expressed concern over Donald Trump's actions, and the effects that he has had in the run-up to midterms. Shortly before voting began, he referred to Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, as "Ron DeSanctimonious", while assessing their relative polling in relation to a 2024 Presidential campaign.

Trump later walked-back his comments and appeared to offer his endorsement to DeSantis in the midterms - DeSantis has since won a further term as Florida's governor, regardless of Trump's meddling.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Dr Mehmet Oz has since lost his campaign to Democrat John Fetterman. It's a shock victory and another instance where Trump's influence appears to have backfired.

Republicans distancing themselves from Trump

Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene seems to be a bit of an outlier at this point - tying her colors firmly to Trump and offering him every bit of loyalty she can.

Elsewhere, senior Republicans and major donors to the party have also begun to question whether he helps or harms their cause, with one claiming that someone like Ron DeSantis would be "less-likely to embarrass" the Republican party than Trump.

An anonymous Republican from Georgia was quoted in a Washington Post article recently, talking about a prospective appearance by Trump in the run-up to November midterms:

"Trump coming down to Georgia is the worst thing that can happen for Republican candidates down here. It immediately turns the focus from inflation and immigration to Donald Trump, and Donald Trump lost the last election here."

Whether Trump decides to run for the White House again, and whether MTG becomes his running-mate or not, many in the Republican party will no doubt be grateful that he didn't announce his run before midterms - it may have just worsened the result and weakened the 'red wave'.

Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene is likely to become Donald Trump's running-mate for a presidential campaign? If she did so, would this increase or harm his chances of winning? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

# Georgia# Marjorie Taylor Greene# Republican Party# Election 2022# Red Wave

