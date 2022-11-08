Trump Lawyers Comment on Ron DeSantis for President in 2024 – “He Needs To Stay in Florida.”

Further suggestions of a feud between the two?

At a 'Save America' rally on November 7, two of former President Trump's lawyers spoke on conservative news outlet - the Right Side Broadcasting Network - spoke about rumors of Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis standing as either a running mate for Trump, or as a Republican candidate in his own right in 2024.

Their opinion on what DeSantis should do was clear. According to Trump lawyer Alina Habba, speaking with Christina Bobb:

“DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump. He needs to stay in Florida,”

The comments come just days after Trump referred to Governor DeSantis in derogatory terms, calling him 'Ron DeSanctimonious'. The one-term president's comments drew a great deal of backlash from Republicans who were critical of Trump for potentially hindering DeSantis' chances of re-election on the eve of midterms.

A rift between Trump and DeSantis?

Trump made efforts to downplay his remarks, offering complimentary comments at his rally in Florida on November 6. This didn't do much to heal the gulf between them though, particularly in light of the fact that DeSantis had been excluded from the event scheduled on the eve of midterms.

Regardless of his treatment at the hands of Trump, it would appear that DeSantis has the gubernatorial election all-but stitched up now with recent polls suggesting a growing double-digit lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Indeed, there is a growing movement within the Republican party that suggests it may be better to keep Trump at a distance.

An anonymous Republican from Georgia was quoted in a Washington Post article recently, talking about a prospective appearance by Trump in the run-up to November midterms:

"Trump coming down to Georgia is the worst thing that can happen for Republican candidates down here. It immediately turns the focus from inflation and immigration to Donald Trump, and Donald Trump lost the last election here."

It would seem then that many feel it's better to go without Trump's involvement or endorsement these days.

DeSantis growing in power and popularity

Regardless of the comments from a couple of Trump's lawyers, there's a sense that Ron DeSantis is growing in power, popularity and influence within the wider Republican party. A poll carried out at a CPAC event in August suggested that 43% thought DeSantis was the most popular candidate for Trump's running mate.

Moreover, multiple polls carried out at conservative events across the U.S. this year have suggested that DeSantis now enjoys more popularity and support as a Republican presidential candidate than Trump does.

Indeed, a prominent Republican donor has suggested that 75% of Republican donors favor DeSantis over Trump since Florida's governor is "less likely to embarrass" the party.

Clearly Ron DeSantis is focused right now on winning a second term as Florida's governor. But if all goes to plan, it may well be that his focus then shifts on a presidential campaign in 2024 - regardless of what Trump's lawyers think!

