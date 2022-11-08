House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms

She was stripped of all assignments in February

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Shutterstock

On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.

The news comes almost a year after Taylor-Greene was stripped of all committee assignments after all Democrats and 11 Republicans voted in favor of this action. MTG had openly advocated for violence against certain members of the senate, prompting the debate.

If the GOP wins the majority, the granting of additional responsibility and power to MTG (should her peers vote her onto committees) is an alarming, but very real prospect.

McCarthy has previously hinted that MTG would return

Months after being stripped of her assignments, Rep. McCarthy was already keen to emphasize his intention for her to be given power once again.

With the midterms looking increasingly likely to give the GOP more control over U.S. politics, and MTG looking fairly assured of winning re-election. A lackluster performance in debating her Democratic opposition Marcus Flowers (which MTG declared herself to have won) didn't seem to harm her standing and many polls have suggested she will win another term.

In spite of having recently complained that her lack of a personal Twitter account has hindered her campaigning and fundraising, MTG's political career seems to keep on going.

More power, one way or another

In recent weeks, MTG has also been hotly rumored to be a favored candidate to run alongside the former one-term Republican President Donald Trump if he were to declare himself in the running for the White House in 2024. Her continuing rise to power could well come on many fronts.

There's an argument to say that everyone deserves another chance of course. But given Taylor-Greene's continuing tendency to endorse controversial figures (like Alex Jones) on Twitter, and to vote against bills that even the majority of other Republicans support, just to gain publicity, the merits of giving her more power and influence would seem questionable at this point.

What do you think about the prospect of Marjorie Taylor-Greene being given more power if she's given another term by Georgia's voters? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.