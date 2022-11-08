On Florida's First 'Victims of Communism Day' Governor DeSantis Shares The Stories Of Some Who Escaped to Freedom

"In Florida, we will tell the truth about communism"

Governor Ron DeSantis Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

On November 7 - on the eve of midterm elections - Florida recognized it's inaugural 'Victims of Communism' day. The special day was formally recognized in May of this year after Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed bill HB395 into Florida's law.

This year, the governor shared a video on his Twitter page that shared the stories of some Floridians who've escaped communist nations where their freedoms were threatened or curtailed.

Learn and remember

It's intended that on this day each year, Floridians will be encouraged to remember the millions who've died while living in communist regimes. It's a helpful reminder of the freedoms that Floridians and Americans across the nation enjoy.

From the 2023-24 school year onwards, the social studies curriculum in Florida's public schools will include at least 45 minutes instruction in the misery and horror that communism has caused for many people around the world.

Learning about dictators from history

The bill named many of history's most infamous communist dictators and architects of the ideology, including Karl Marx, Joseph Stalin, Vladimir Lenin, Mao Zedong, and Pol Pot. Each of these will likely feature in school lessons.

Many of those living in Florida today have of course had first-hand experience of living under communist dictators themselves. In many cases it was part of what drove them to seek a better life in the U.S. to begin with.

Lenin Soviet Artefacts on UnSplash

Commenting on the legislation, Miami Senator Annette Tadeo (who fled the communist regime in Colombia as a child) had this to say when it was announced:

“Any victim of communism knows very much that we need to learn from the experiences of the victims (of communism) and we should teach it and we should celebrate the fact that we talk about it, that we are willing to teach our kids about it,”

While there's no chance of a communist candidate progressing into public office in Florida during midterm elections, the first 'Victims of Communism' day perhaps comes at a useful time politically for DeSantis. It gives Floridians a prompt to remember and be grateful for the many freedoms that they enjoy through living in the state.

