142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas Split

Jobs lost after Ye's hateful comments

An unfortunate side-effect of ultra-wealthy celebrities making ill-informed and hateful comments seems to be that it affects the livelihoods of hard-working Americans.

So is the case after rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) made hateful, anti-Semitic comments in the public eye that resulted in him getting banned by social media platforms and most of his sponsors and affiliated brands severing links with him. One of the last was sneaker manufacturer Adidas.

The sad knock-on effect has been felt in Georgia, where Okabashi shoes are based, in Buford. It was reported on November 4 that 142 members of staff at their Georgia headquarters were announced to have been laid off after the firm lost the contract from Adidas to manufacture Yeezy sneakers.

The consequences of ill-advised comments

It's entirely right that the various brands that were previously associated with West, should want to sever all ties, and it's very clear that as a consequence of this, the rapper's net-worth has taken a nosedive, and with it so-too has his reputation and appeal for millions of fans.

The sad knock-on effect though, is for the workers at Okabashi shoes and at various other factories around the United States and the world whose jobs in some way relied upon the good behavior of West.

While he'll continue to live a rich life, albeit one with somewhat fewer fans, the workers of Okabashi and other similarly affected organizations (including Gap, CAA and Balenciaga) may struggle to make financial ends meet.

Signs of economic recovery?

While the midterm elections are still to be decided, there are glimmers of hope that the economy may be recovering, particularly in Georgia where Governor Kemp recently broke ground on a massive new Hyundai plant that will manufacture electric cars. Jobs are being created, although it may not help the displaced workers of Okabashi.

Governor Kemp has also pushed other initiatives such as an ongoing pause of tax on gasoline that has been in place for most of this year. He has also supported initiatives to return billions of dollars from the state's surplus to taxpayers in the state. Such help is welcome, but may not be of immediate help to those who have lost their jobs in recent days.

It's just a shame for the workers of Okabashi who have lost their incomes due to the ill-advised and hateful comments from a rich celebrity.

Do you think there should be harsher consequences for such hateful speech as was witnessed from Kanye? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.