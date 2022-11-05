Campaigner for Charlie Crist Enrages Republicans Claiming That They’re Manipulating Voters by Using the Term ‘Inflation’

Toby Hazlewood

A further blow to Crist's campaign?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h21yg_0izqCDtB00
DeSantis and CristTwitter of RealKyleMorris

On November 4, a Democratic campaigner and MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid managed to incur the wrath of Republicans in Florida as she remarked live on air that Republicans have manipulated the word 'inflation' and used it to scare voters.

Her suggestion is that the term inflation (used to denote the rising of prices and the weakening of the purchasing power of dollars in American pockets, as is being witnessed right now) is a term that's only really understood by journalists and economists. Reid appears to claim that Republicans are responsible for introducing the term into public discourse during their campaigning.

Aside from being extremely condescending towards the intelligence of the public, it's as though Reid thinks that Republicans are using it as a political tactic and that inflation isn't real or something that is of concern to voters.

Her comments were widely mocked on Twitter and in discussions on other news outlets.

Inflation soars and the cost-of-living crisis continues

Whether the public understands the term or not, it seems deceptive to suggest that it's not an issue of great concern to voters, and as the U.S. rate of inflation reached 8.2% to the end of September, what this is manifesting in for the average Floridian is higher prices in stores and a sense that money isn't going as far as it used to.

Governor Ron DeSantis has been repeatedly critical of President Biden and his administration, terming it 'Bidenflation' and placing the blame for the situation squarely at the feet of the federal government.

In Florida, DeSantis and his leadership have implemented measures to reduce the cost of living for Floridians including sales tax holidays, the most recent of which took 25 cents off a gallon of gasoline for the month of October. But in a sense, such measures play only a small part in minimising the problems facing residents of the state.

Certainly the war in Ukraine has been a factor in the cost of oil and other goods escalating, but as big a problem has been the federal government printing money relentlessly as a means of stimulating the economy.

Damaging for the Crist campaign

While some within Crist's campaign team may be concerned by the remarks from Reid and the effect they could have on the Democrat's chances, it is beginning to seem like the election is over already. Crist's standing on polls has been getting worse by the week, and he's now over 10% behind Ron DeSantis in most surveys.

A poor showing in the recent televised debate between the candidates may well have been a key factor in voters deciding to opt for DeSantis, and with early voting suggesting Republican leads in most key districts, it may matter little whatever Crist's advisers say from here on in.

Regardless of that, it still seems remarkably condescending to suggest that Floridians don't understand firsthand what inflation is and what its effects are on household budgets.

Are you finding it hard to survive financially as inflation continues to soar across America? Do you think the comments from Joy-Ann Reid are fair, or has she further damaged Charlie Crist's hopes of election? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

