DeSantis Campaign Team Broadcasts New Advert – “Ron DeSantis Fights for You, He Fights for Your Kids, for Our Freedom”

Florida gubernatorial mid-term projection shifts to "Safe Republican"

Ron DeSantis with champion belt Ron DeSantis 'Fighting to keep Florida free' advert

The latest campaign advert for Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has been released and is being heavily broadcast by the Florida GOP in the closing days before the states midterm elections, and it majors on Ron DeSantis fighting for Florida's freedom.

DeSantis focusing on accomplishments

The advert touts many of Governor DeSantis' key achievements and most notable policies implemented during his first term as governor. Like other adverts released by his campaign organization previously, the overriding sentiment from the narrator is that the governor acts with Floridians best interests at heart, stating:

"He doesn't tap-out, he protects our livelihood, and gives kids a chance"

Meanwhile, Crist's adverts have tended to tackle DeSantis' credibility and accomplishments, focusing more on the need to dethrone DeSantis from office.

Keeping Florida Free?

The advert closes with a call to action, for voters to ensure that DeSantis is elected to serve a second term as governor.

"We need Governor Ron DeSantis fighting for Florida, to keep us free"

Fortunately for Republican voters, this seems like the most likely outcome at this point. DeSantis' lead over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist has been increasing in recent weeks. If polls are to be believed, he now enjoys a double-digit lead over Crist.

If that weren't reassuring enough, on October 31 the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia moved Florida from its gubernatorial election result being 'Likely Republican', to 'Safe Republican' suggesting that the battle is all but over already.

It could well be then, that the advert merely serves to make Floridians vote as they already intended to, putting DeSantis back in power for another term - unless Charlie Crist has a surprise lined-up?

Do you believe that polls suggesting an imminent DeSantis victory can be believed, or is a shock win for Charlie Crist still a possibility? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.