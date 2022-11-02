Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames Gun Control and Immigration for Violent Attack on Paul Pelosi

Not the criminal actions of a politically-motivated attacker?

On November 1, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the cause of the terrifying and violent attack on Paul Pelos i - husband of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi - by David DePape.

According to Taylor-Greene, the attack could have been prevented were it not for tighter immigration controls and relaxed gun control in California that would have allowed Pelosi to shoot DePape in self-defense.

Weak arguments to detract from his motive

While David DePape grew up in Canada (and may or may not have had a valid visa), and Pelosi could theoretically have fended off his attacker who was armed with a hammer, MTG's theory seems a little weak at best.

It's akin to stating that a victim in a hit-and-run car accident might have been spared if Henry Ford hadn't invented cars. Or that a stabbing victim could have been saved had it been illegal to own knives for any purpose whatsoever.

In short, it seems like Taylor-Greene is choosing the weakest possible scenario in which to project her political ideals, particularly as DePape's testimony to police in the aftermath of the attack, together with analysis of his social media pages suggests that the attack was driven by MAGA ideals and that he was driven by similar motives as was the J6 insurrection .

MTG focused on getting airtime

This is just the latest instance where Marjorie Taylor-Greene has used Twitter to air her controversial and divisive views on topics, seemingly motivated by gaining publicity and coverage for herself rather than to make sensible or insightful observations.

In October she went on a crusade in the name of protecting the constitutional freedoms of some of the most controversial and divisive individuals in the public eye - notably Alex Jones after he was fined almost $1 billion for his heartless, callous and baseless comments regarding the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

She also took up the cause of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon who was jailed for failing to comply with the January 6 Committee, and fought on Twitter with President Joe Biden over student loan forgiveness.

MTG was recently rumoured to be a good bet for the former one-term President Donald Trump's running mate if he chooses to campaign for the White House in 2024. Perhaps Taylor-Greene is simply following in Trump's footsteps (before he was banned from the Platform).

Whatever her motive, those who voted to put her in public office may be wondering if this is what they expected from her.

Do you think that politicians like MTG should be so focused on using their time to build public profile, or should they be more committed to the political office they were nominated to serve? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.