President Biden Visiting Florida on November 1 To Campaign for Crist and Against DeSantis – Will He Make a Difference?

Too little, too late for Crist

President Joe Biden Shutterstock

On November 1, President Joe Biden will be visiting Florida to campaign alongside Democrat Charlie Crist in a last-ditch effort to persuade Floridians. There's a sense in some circles that it's too little, too late.

Governor Ron DeSantis is widely expected to secure a second term as Florida's leader in the forthcoming mid-term elections - he currently enjoys a 10%+ lead over Charlie Crist in recent polls, and has taken a significant lead in early mail-in votes too.

As such, the DeSantis camp isn't likely to be that bothered about President Biden's visit, even amidst rumours that he will be seeking to attack DeSantis for his policies and leadership as well as touting the benefits of Crist.

Biden praised DeSantis during his last visit

While the November 1 visit by Biden is purely about partisan support, the last time the president visited Florida - in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian - he offered positive remarks about DeSantis and his handling of the crisis.

Since then, the Republican campaign within Florida has gained momentum and DeSantis' grip on another term has strengthened. It emerged that an additional 540,000 Republican voters have registered in Florida since the 2018 compared to a net-loss of 9,000 registered Democratic voters.

The combined sense then, is that regardless of how persuasive President Biden may be, his influence over the outcome of the election seems largely irrelevant at this point.

Striking a blow at other Florida Republicans too

It's expected that President Biden will also use his visit to strike out at other Florida Republicans too. Also within his sights will be Senator Rick Scott. Biden has repeatedly criticized the Republican Senator's idea of 'sunsetting' Social Security and Medicare if congress doesn't pass new legislation to extend them.

It seems likely that most Florida Republicans who are up for re-election will incur the wrath of Biden as he speaks in Florida on November 1. Whether it will make any difference to the expected 'red wave' remains to be seen!

