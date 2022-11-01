President Biden Visiting Florida on November 1 To Campaign for Crist and Against DeSantis – Will He Make a Difference?

Toby Hazlewood

Too little, too late for Crist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUHHi_0iuCppOZ00
President Joe BidenShutterstock

On November 1, President Joe Biden will be visiting Florida to campaign alongside Democrat Charlie Crist in a last-ditch effort to persuade Floridians. There's a sense in some circles that it's too little, too late.

Governor Ron DeSantis is widely expected to secure a second term as Florida's leader in the forthcoming mid-term elections - he currently enjoys a 10%+ lead over Charlie Crist in recent polls, and has taken a significant lead in early mail-in votes too.

As such, the DeSantis camp isn't likely to be that bothered about President Biden's visit, even amidst rumours that he will be seeking to attack DeSantis for his policies and leadership as well as touting the benefits of Crist.

Biden praised DeSantis during his last visit

While the November 1 visit by Biden is purely about partisan support, the last time the president visited Florida - in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian - he offered positive remarks about DeSantis and his handling of the crisis.

Since then, the Republican campaign within Florida has gained momentum and DeSantis' grip on another term has strengthened. It emerged that an additional 540,000 Republican voters have registered in Florida since the 2018 compared to a net-loss of 9,000 registered Democratic voters.

The combined sense then, is that regardless of how persuasive President Biden may be, his influence over the outcome of the election seems largely irrelevant at this point.

Striking a blow at other Florida Republicans too

It's expected that President Biden will also use his visit to strike out at other Florida Republicans too. Also within his sights will be Senator Rick Scott. Biden has repeatedly criticized the Republican Senator's idea of 'sunsetting' Social Security and Medicare if congress doesn't pass new legislation to extend them.

It seems likely that most Florida Republicans who are up for re-election will incur the wrath of Biden as he speaks in Florida on November 1. Whether it will make any difference to the expected 'red wave' remains to be seen!

Do you think that President Biden will likely have much influence over Florida's election at this point? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Governor Ron DeSantis# Election 2022# President Joe Biden# Charlie Crist

Comments / 157

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
25093 followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Georgia State

Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Uses Twitter to Complain That Being Banned From Twitter is Harming Her Fundraising

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 6, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter (using her official account) to publish a 14-part thread in which she complained how not having a personal account had hindered her in campaigning and political fundraising.

Read full story
274 comments
Florida State

Trump Mocks Florida’s “Ron DeSanctimonious” As He Claims 71% of a Poll Favors Him As Republican Presidential Candidate

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 5, the former one-term Republican President Donald Trump arrived for a rally in Pennsylvania, and calmly ripped-into his competitors, while claiming that 71% of a recent poll favored him as the Republican candidate for the White House in 2024.

Read full story
55 comments
Georgia State

142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas Split

Kanye WestCosmopolitan UK, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. An unfortunate side-effect of ultra-wealthy celebrities making ill-informed and hateful comments seems to be that it affects the livelihoods of hard-working Americans.

Read full story
148 comments
Florida State

Campaigner for Charlie Crist Enrages Republicans Claiming That They’re Manipulating Voters by Using the Term ‘Inflation’

On November 4, a Democratic campaigner and MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid managed to incur the wrath of Republicans in Florida as she remarked live on air that Republicans have manipulated the word 'inflation' and used it to scare voters.

Read full story
669 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

Read full story
1055 comments
Georgia State

Republican Herschel Walker Hits Back at Barack Obama for Questioning His Credibility: “Put My Resume Against His Resume”

On November 2, Georgia Republican Herschel Walker hit back at remarks made by former President Barack Obama at a campaign rally last weekend regarding Walker's credentials and credibility as a political candidate.

Read full story
1070 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Jokes About President Biden’s Impact on Mid-Terms: “I Think It’s an In-Kind Contribution to My Campaign”

On November 2, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox News alongside Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin discussing their respective campaigns. During that interview, DeSantis addressed the impact of President Biden campaigning in Florida on behalf of Democrat Charlie Crist. His remarks were far from complimentary, implying that through his campaign efforts, President Biden was actually benefitting Ron DeSantis and the Republican party.

Read full story
599 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Campaign Team Broadcasts New Advert – “Ron DeSantis Fights for You, He Fights for Your Kids, for Our Freedom”

Florida gubernatorial mid-term projection shifts to "Safe Republican" Ron DeSantis with champion beltRon DeSantis 'Fighting to keep Florida free' advert. The latest campaign advert for Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has been released and is being heavily broadcast by the Florida GOP in the closing days before the states midterm elections, and it majors on Ron DeSantis fighting for Florida's freedom.

Read full story
214 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames Gun Control and Immigration for Violent Attack on Paul Pelosi

Not the criminal actions of a politically-motivated attacker?. Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 1, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the cause of the terrifying and violent attack on Paul Pelosi - husband of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi - by David DePape.

Read full story
471 comments
Florida State

Florida Is Withdrawing From a 30-Year CDC Study on Teen Behavior and Mental Health – Leaving Teenagers at Risk?

The study may be a casualty of "Don't Say Gay" law. It emerged on November 1 that Florida is one of a number of other states (including Kentucky, Colorado and Idaho) that will be withdrawing from a long-term CDC study of teen mental health.

Read full story
291 comments
Florida State

Last Chance for Floridians To Save 25 Cents per Gallon on Gas – The Sales Tax Holiday Ends on November 1

At midnight on October 31, the sales tax holiday on gasoline that was announced by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis and which began on October 1, will come to an end. For the duration of October, Florida's motorists were able to save 25.3 cents per gallon of fuel when they filled up their car - timely help for those struggling with the cost of living crisis and the soaring levels of inflation (referred to by Governor DeSantis as 'Bidenflation').

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Poll Predicts That Republican Herschel Walker Will Beat Raphael Warnock by 3% in Spite of His Debate Performance

In spite of a really poor performance in the recent televised debate, a poll reported on October 28 suggests that Republican Herschel Walker has now taken a lead over incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Read full story
861 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.

Read full story
241 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Republican Majorie Taylor-Greene Faces Off With President Biden Over PPP Loans and Student Loan Forgiveness

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 27, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to take a swipe at the recent announcement by President Biden that student loans will be forgiven for some borrowers in the United States.

Read full story
618 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Ron DeSantis Campaigns in New York for Republican Lee Zeldin: “A Leader Who Will Restore Law and Order”

Governor Ron DeSantis on Oct 29Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On October 29, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis attended a campaign rally in Long Island, NY to offer his endorsement to Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Zeldin is taking on incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul, and attempting to become the state's first Republican governor since 2002.

Read full story
182 comments
Georgia State

Obama Warns Georgia's Voters About Celebrities Who Want To Be Politicians - "We've Seen How That Goes"

On October 28, former President Barack Obama appeared in Georgia to lend his political weight to state Democrats as 2022 midterm elections loom large. Obama was there to support both Raphael Warnock who is campaigning for the Senate against Republican, Herschel Walker, as well as Stacey Abrams who is facing down incumbent Republican Brian Kemp.

Read full story
1122 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp Seems Likely To Win Another Term With Up to 55% of Votes According to Recent Poll

Elections are never over until the last vote has been counted, but if an October 27 poll is to be believed then Republican incumbent Brian Kemp could well have secured another terms as Georgia's Governor.

Read full story
128 comments
Savannah, GA

Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John Calhoun

The city council of Savannah, Georgia met on October 27 to consider whether Calhoun Square should be renamed, over concerns that it's named to commemorate John Calhoun, the 7th United States vice president. Calhoun was renowned for supporting slavery and as such, various residents and local politicians feel it's inappropriate to keep a public space named after him.

Read full story
43 comments
Georgia State

Barack Obama To Campaign for Democrats in Georgia – Strategists Feel He’s More Helpful Than President Biden Right Now

In the coming days, former Democratic President Barack Obama will be campaigning for various candidates in key states, beginning with Georgia on October 28. In Georgia, both Raphael Warnock - campaigning for the Senate - and Stacey Abrams, facing down incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, will benefit from Obama's support.

Read full story
512 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy