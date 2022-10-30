Georgia Republican Majorie Taylor-Greene Faces Off With President Biden Over PPP Loans and Student Loan Forgiveness

Brawling over whether debts should be paid back

On October 27, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to take a swipe at the recent announcement by President Biden that student loans will be forgiven for some borrowers in the United States.

Their disagreement arose from a comparison made by Biden between the loans that students take to study at college versus the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans made by the federal government at the height of the pandemic - loans that MTG reportedly benefited from as a business owner - to the tune of $182,300.

The White House originally brought the issue to light earlier this year after a stream of Republican politicians criticized Biden's government for forgiving student borrowing in some circumstances.

Forgivable borrowing?

The key difference - pointed out by Taylor-Greene in her Twitter thread, was that students borrow money willingly, knowing that there is an expectation of the borrowed money having to be repaid eventually. PPP loans on the other-hand, were introduced as an emergency measure and intended to be forgivable from the outset.

The matter will not be one that's easily resolved, but it's clearly one that crosses a lot of different subjects, such as the fairness of some borrowing being forgiven and not other loans. There's also the question over where the money would actually come from to cover the forgiven borrowing - something that could further contribute to the runaway inflation currently being felt by Americans across the country.

MTG continues to build her profile

With her latest public debate being fought on Twitter, there's a clear sense that MTG is continuing to focus on what she does best - building her public profile.

She's recently used Twitter to announce her support for other controversial figures - first Alex Jones after he was fined nearly $1 billion for comments made about the Sandy Hook shooting, and then Steve Bannon after his conviction in relation to the January 6 Committee Hearings.

During a recent televised debate with political opponent Marcus Flowers, it was highlighted that she's achieved very little in terms of passing new legislation since winning her seat, she proclaimed herself the victor on Instagram. More recently she has garnered further publicity after a rumor emerged that she's Donald Trump's preferred running mate if he declares himself in the running for another term in the White House.

On the face of it then, her recent tussle with President Biden is unlikely to result in any meaningful change of policy, but it ensures that she remains clear and present in the public eye. Perhaps that's what she really hoped for in the first place?

Do you think MTG should focus more upon achieving political change rather than building her profile? Do you think she's likely to run as a VP candidate with Donald Trump? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.