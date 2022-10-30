Florida’s Ron DeSantis Campaigns in New York for Republican Lee Zeldin: “A Leader Who Will Restore Law and Order”

Florida: a model of what New York could be?

On October 29, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis attended a campaign rally in Long Island, NY to offer his endorsement to Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Zeldin is taking on incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul, and attempting to become the state's first Republican governor since 2002.

In his address to the crowd, Ron DeSantis chose to focus on New York's current struggles with law and order, as well as a recent relaxation of restrictions brought in during the global pandemic - both things which he claimed could offer New York the chance to become more like Florida if Zeldin is elected to serve the state.

DeSantis praised the relaxation of vaccine mandates

Besides the escalating levels of lawlessness in New York, DeSantis was keen to draw comparisons with his home state of Florida where freedoms had been preserved, and businesses and jobs protected as a result. In New York a recent court order has finally relaxed vaccine mandates and ordered the rehiring and back-pay of public employees who refused vaccines, bringing freedoms back in line with those enjoyed by Floridians.

Commenting on the situation, DeSantis had this to say:

“In Florida, no one had to choose between a job and a jab – I’m glad it’s finally like that in New York"

It would seem that in Ron DeSantis' view, states like New York are now playing catch-up with Florida, realising that the issues that his Republican leadership have focused upon managing are the same things that now plague Democratic leaders in blue states.

It emerged earlier this year that after Governor Kathy Hochul encouraged Republicans to leave New York, over 41,000 New Yorkers deserted the state and moved to Florida, perhaps suggesting that some see the prospect of a better life in the Sunshine State.

DeSantis building national profile

The other notable thing about DeSantis appearing in New York so close to the midterm elections in November is that it perhaps signifies how certain he sees his own chances of reelection. His margin over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist has been growing and his grip on the Florida election seems strong at this point.

That he's been building his profile with Republicans outside of Florida, in New York on October 29 and in other states including Kansas and Wisconsin in September suggests that he's not only looking to support other Republicans, but also to perhaps prepare for a run in the 2024 presidential election.

This has been hotly rumoured and in his recent debate with Crist, he skirted around the subject, effectively refusing to rule out that he would run for the White House in 2024.

It seems that as his national profile grows, the only certainty is the Ron DeSantis is building his own personal brand and standing in the Republican party. Quite how this will be used by him in future, remains to be seen.

Do you think New York could benefit from emulating Florida in focusing more on law and order and personal freedom for citizens? Do you think that Lee Zeldin will benefit from Ron DeSantis' endorsement?