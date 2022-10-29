Obama Warns Georgia's Voters About Celebrities Who Want To Be Politicians - "We've Seen How That Goes"

Toby Hazlewood

Democrat warns against Herschel Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upiLj_0irLv94200
Barack ObamaShutterstock

On October 28, former President Barack Obama appeared in Georgia to lend his political weight to state Democrats as 2022 midterm elections loom large. Obama was there to support both Raphael Warnock who is campaigning for the Senate against Republican, Herschel Walker, as well as Stacey Abrams who is facing down incumbent Republican Brian Kemp.

What's Walker's motivation?

Commenting on Walker - the former star of the NFL - Obama was particular stark in his assessment of the Republican's motivation, and the potential consequences if he were to win:

"Seems to me he's a celebrity who wants to be a politician. We've seen how that goes." 

It was a clear reference to the one-term Republican president Donald Trump, who prior to running for the White House, was similarly inexperienced as a public servant.

Obama continued:

"There is very little evidence that he has taken any interest, bothered to learn anything about or displayed any kind of inclination towards public service or volunteer work or helping people in any way. At least we don't really know about it, and that does make you suspect." 

What are Walker's chances?

A recent poll of voters for the Georgia Senate seat showed that Walker has closed the 11% lead that Democrat Raphael Warnock had built up. Republican Herschel Walker is now within 5% of the incumbent Democrat.

Meanwhile, Stacey Abrams trails behind Republican Brian Kemp by a similar margin.

Walker's fortunes had been harmed in recent weeks, both by ongoing controversies regarding his past conduct and actions with previous girlfriends, including allegations that Walker had in the past requested an ex-girlfriend to terminate two pregnancies, most recently in 2011.

In a televised debate between Walker and Warnock, Walker's chances appeared to be damaged further by a number of exchanges between the two, and an apparent use of a prop by Walker who brandished a sheriff's badge.

He was subsequently chastised by the moderator for use of 'a prop'.

It remains to be seen whether Obama's appearance will make any difference to the outcome of elections in Georgia. If Trump's election to the White House teaches us anything, it's that in politics anything is possible!

Do you think that an appearance by Barack Obama would change the minds of voters? Does it matter to voters if a celebrity wants to run for public office, even if they have no relevant experience? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

