As Hyundai Breaks Ground on Huge Georgia Electric Vehicle Plant, Gov. Kemp Claims Credit for Georgia’s Business Climate

Toby Hazlewood

Helpful timing for a $5.54 billion investment in Georgia

Governor Kemp on Oct 25Twitter of GovKemp

On October 25, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp and various other politicians including Democratic Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff attended the cermonial ground-breaking for an enormous new electric vehicle manufacturing plant that is being built near Savannah, GA.

The $5.54 billion investment by Hyundai is the car manufacturers biggest outside of Korea, and will see around 300,000 electric vehicles manufactured annually once it opens in January 2025. Perhaps more importantly for Georgians, it will create an estimated 8,100 new jobs.

Good timing for Kemp

Governor Kemp was quick to publicise the event on Twitter, pointing out that the new plant was another example of Georgia's leading status as a destination for doing business.

The timing of the ceremony couldn't have been better for Kemp, on the eve of the state's gubernatorial election. That he can demonstrate to voters the prospect of new jobs and extensive investment in the state as accomplishments of his recent term in office will no doubt prove useful in securing a few extra votes.

A Democratic issue, favouring Republicans

Democrats in Georgia have been keen to point out that the majority of pro-electric vehicle sentiment in the United States has come from Democrats, not Republicans. Initiatives such as the $900 million pledged by President Joe Biden to install EV chargers along 53,000 miles of U.S. highways are good examples of such policies.

And yet, companies like Hyundai, and Tesla under the leadership of Elon Musk have chosen to locate themselves in Republican-led states, presumably due to favorable conditions for doing business.

Time to vote

Governor Kemp is understandably keen to land whatever advantage he can get at this point.

Recent initiatives including the continuing suspension of tax on gas have likely been appreciated by voters, but as recent polls suggest a narrowing margin between Kemp and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, it's certainly the case that every vote counts right now.

Whoever triumphs in the gubernatorial election, the investment from Hyundai and the jobs that the plant brings will no doubt be welcome.

Would you consider buying an electric vehicle in the future? Do you have one already? Let me know in the comments section below.

