DeSantis on His Democratic Opposition: “The Only Worn-Out Old Donkey I’m Looking To Put Out to Pasture Is Charlie Crist”

Florida's gubernatorial debate is predictably heated

On October 24, Florida's gubernatorial candidates met for their only televised debate of the campaign, and the exchanges were at times heated and dismissive as might have been expected. Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist exchanged political blows over many of the measures and laws enacted by DeSantis during his time in office.

At various times during the debate, each attempted to score points off the other. It was when Crist repeatedly pressed DeSantis over whether he had ambitions to run as the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election that DeSantis chose to strike a blow at Crist, stating:

“I know Charlie wants to talk about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just wanna make things very, very clear: The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”

Crist appeared to be expecting the dig from DeSantis, even looking vaguely amused after it came. Whilst likely a veiled reference to the logo of the Democrats - a donkey - DeSantis took the opportunity to get a laugh at Crist's (and Biden's) expense.

It wasn't one-sided

Crist too had plenty of opportunities to call into question various decisions and laws enacted by DeSantis during his time as governor. He was quick to describe the recent moves made by DeSantis in relation to the southern border crisis as "horrible political stunt" - for DeSantis having used Florida taxpayer dollars to fly around 50 Venezuelan immigrants to Martha's Vineyard.

Crist also called attention to DeSantis for following Republican party lines in effectively banning abortions in the state. In this regard, the debate followed what might have been traditional, partisan lines.

Will it affect the outcome?

There has been a sense in recent weeks that Crist's chances in the gubernatorial election were slipping away. His standing in polls has shown DeSantis increasing his hold over voters, with a margin of up to 11% between the two candidates.

Recent data also showed that over 500,000 new Republican voters have registered in Florida since the last election where the number of registered Democrats has decreased by 9,000.

Finally, it emerged that Crist had-had to fire his campaign manager in October, further weakening his perceived chances of victory.

Crist may well have been going into the debate then, with a sense of hope that he could defeat DeSantis in a war of words, or that perhaps the Republican might say something he later regretted. That there was no such event suggests that the election could now be decided - time will tell.

