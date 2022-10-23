Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election

A potential VP for Donald Trump?

According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.

The rumors are attributed to New York Times writer and author of the recently published book 'Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind' - Robert Draper, who was interviewed by various media outlets last week following the release of his new book.

While the prospect of a partnership between Trump and Taylor-Greene may seem like a sensationalist idea, and something of a nightmare for many (depending on their political outlook), it's nonetheless a partnership that's been rumored for some time now.

Is Taylor-Greene the most likely candidate?

Many within the Republican party have been rumored as potential running mates for the one-term President Donald Trump, if he were ever to run for the White House again. In August, a poll taken at a CPAC event returned Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis as the most popular choice for running-mate with 43% of the vote.

However, DeSantis has also been hotly rumored to be considering his own run for President too, and many consider him to be a safer 'version' of Trump, with similar political priorities but in a person who is less-likely to embarrass the GOP.

"Unflaggingly loyal to Trump"

Meanwhile, according to Draper, Marjorie Taylor-Greene remains a popular option for Donald Trump since she clearly doesn't have the political experience to run for President in her own right, and she has also proven herself to be one of the most loyal of the far-right Republicans in politics today:

“She has been unflaggingly loyal to Trump throughout. What is Trump concerned about most of all in a VP after the Mike Pence experience? Loyalty."

Draper continued:

"He knows that if he needs someone to fight for him to overturn a presidential election. He has every reason to expect that Greene would be by his side and would be his proximate warrior.”

Out-Trumping Donald Trump

There can be little doubt, MTG understands exactly how to get publicity and attention - by saying and doing the most outrageous things possible, regardless of whether it serves those who elected her into office.

In recent weeks she has tweeted in support of Alex Jones, defending his freedom of speech in the wake of courts fining him almost $1 billion for his conspiratorial claims about the Sandy Hook mass shootings. She has also voiced her support for former-Trump advisor Steve Bannon over his conviction for contempt in the January 6 committee hearings.

She also has a long history of voting with other controversial Republicans to block bills that seem obviously worthy of support. She voted against a bill to assist veterans avoiding food insecurity, and another bill intended to prevent human trafficking and to help victims of it.

In short, MTG is well-versed in taking controversial stances, and as such the continuing rumors that she could be a possible running-mate for Donald Trump seem entirely possible. Whether they'll come true, remains to be seen!

Do you think Marjorie Taylor-Greene is a serious contender as a presidential running mate for Donald Trump? Would you support the pairing or is it a nightmare scenario? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.